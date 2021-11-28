Belinda, from an armchair, lets herself be captured in a black look in session | Instagram

Belinda is one of the most acclaimed artists in the world of entertainment, it was her beauty that once again captivated her followers in a session in which she appears in a black look.

The singer, Belinda starred in a recent session from an armchair in which she wore a black outfit that exposed her shoulders and a thin fabric exposed her arms.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee He once again enchanted all his followers with a photo in which he wears a flirty look to put together the ideal outfit for the upcoming December dates.

The “naturalized mexican“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, announced her collaboration with the popular online sales fashion brand,” Shein “, inviting everyone to take advantage of the so-called” Black Friday “offers.

This Black Friday enjoy my #SHEINxBelinda collection available now at @shein_mex. Use my code BELINDA and put together the perfect outfit for these dates !!

It is read in the description that accompanied the image shared from the official account of “Beli” in which it accumulated a total of 436, 998 likes, to which various reactions and comments were added.

One of the first messages that praised the Netflix actress was from her sentimental partner, Christian Nodal who did not hesitate to praise his fiancée, this one, among others who reminded the “businesswoman” of the importance she has in music .

Bella my love, wrote the “Sonoran”.

A message that was followed by many others from the virtual community of “model“who has headlined the covers of magazines such as Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire, CARAS, among others.

The interpreter of songs like “Little frog“, who acted at the age of ten in children’s productions such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) among other titles was immediately the target of praise and praise that reached the snapshot.

Beli, we want to see you in Eden, Princess of Latin Pop, Beli, are you already excited about Welcome to Eden? Goddess, call the Olympus who escaped a goddess, YOU ARE A QUEEN! How can you be so beautiful, Human perfection, You look beautiful, The most beautiful, We love you.

The Denominated “Princess of Latin Pop“Belinda is seated from an armchair and with a huge window behind that illuminated her beauty even more.