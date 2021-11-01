Belinda is considered one of the greatest exponents of the pop genre, however, despite so many successes, her fans still do not forget the subject “Little frog“which, once again, they asked him to interpret while he appears next toChristian nodal on the stage.

The “spanish singer“Belinda has placed hits like” Ángel “and” Boba Niña nice “, as international hits, without forgetting lyrics such as” Dopamina “,” Bella traición “,” Amor a primera vista “, among many others that have placed the artist as the “Princess of Latin Pop“.

However, although for Belinda, the theme of “Little frog“will mark his debut in the world of music, back in 2002, when he starred in the Televisa telenovela,” Complices to the rescue. “

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL VIDEO

The truth is that the native of Madrid, Spain, has tried to leave it in oblivion, and even the “TV actress“has shown discomfort at the time of just hearing the name of the song.

Belinda embarrassed before Nodal? Fans clamor for “Sapito” theme. Photo: Instagram Capture

For fans of the “pop star“It is totally contrary and they were once again those who asked Christian Nodal’s fiancée to interpret it right on stage with Christian Nodal, some voices can be heard in the background:” Sapito, Sapito “.

This, after the “businesswoman“, appeared at one point on stage to affectionately greet his partner (Nodal) with a kiss, in addition to greeting the public at the recent presentation of the regional in Cancun, mentions an Instagram user who shared the recording.

In the midst of whistles, some voices in the background from the audience can be heard crying out for the popular theme with which today “model“and Netflix actress, marked her beginnings in music.

Meanwhile, the user of the account @chamonic, commented that for that reason then the actress of “Welcome to Eden“, she does not want to appear on stage since knowing that it bothers her, some ask her the subject just to annoy her, the netizen hinted.

Our new song is coming out for us to sing on all stages together my love, Nodal commented as his partner returned backstage.

It should be remembered that Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who several weeks ago launched the collaboration “The school girl“He is about to make his debut with the interpreter of” Adiós Amor “in a telenovela.

The Spanish, who in addition to starring in melodramas like “Adventures in time“,” Friends x always “, and some films at Disney, will premiere” If they leave us “, which will be the main theme of the novel called under the same name.