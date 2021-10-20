Belinda enjoys the pool wearing a small swimsuit | Instagram

Old photographs of the singer Belinda that made all her followers sweat, since the famous pop star appears wearing a small black swimsuit with which she manages to highlight her beautiful figure.

Through an Instagram account, a series of photographs were leaked that show Belinda more flirtatious than ever and showing off her spectacular figure with a tiny swimsuit.

It should be noted that these photographs were captured some time ago, when the interpreter of Love at first sight enjoyed a few days of relaxation in the pool.

This is how Belinda shows her slim body with a small two-piece swimsuit in black that contrasts with her white skin and which also allows her to see her best charms such as her marked abdomen.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF BELINDA IN SWIMSUIT.

On the other hand, as you may recall, Belinda began acting as a child, when she was only ten years old, in roles on television shows. TV.

In 2002 she signed with BMG and two years later she released her debut album, Belinda, and during her first decade in the Mexican pop industry, Belinda became a prominent figure in Latin pop music and popular culture, with a life highly publicized staff, which led to her being considered the princess of Latin pop.

Songs like “Boba Niña Nice” and “Ángel” became international hits, and at this time he collaborated with the group Moderatto for the song “Dying Slow.”

In 2006 he released his second album, Utopia, which featured “Light without gravity”, and made his film debut with a leading role in the Disney film The Cheetah Girls 2.

In this album he assumed creative control and composed all his songs and two years later he returned to television with the soap opera Camaleones and released the single “Sal de mi piel”, and in 2010 he officially released his third album Carpe diem of which only they were released. two singles, «Egoísta» alongside reggaetonist Pitbull and «Dopamina».

On the other hand, it seems that the singer is in the best stage of her life, since very soon she will marry the singer Christian Nodal.

It should be noted that the first time that she and the Mexican regional singer crossed paths was during the presentation of the Radio Awards in 2019, where the artist sang “Amor a primera vista” alongside Horacio Palencia.

This is how the flirtations between the couple were evident during the broadcasts of “La Voz”, a program in which they worked together.

Almost from the first broadcasts both were affectionate and between hints and nervousness began to awaken rumors.

That was how little by little love grew and now they are just one step away from going to the altar and they are also one of the favorite couples of celebrities.