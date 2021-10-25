Belinda falls in love with fans of Christian Nodal in full concert | Instagram

Belinda accumulates more admirers, followers of Christian nodalThey gave her their hearts and thanked her after the beautiful gestures on the part of the Mexican artist with Spanish roots.

The singer, Belinda, not only conquers the stages that she treads and the hearts of many people, now the fans of the “Mexican regional” were also surprised by the “Spanish“.

The “naturalized mexican“was acclaimed by the followers of the interpreter, Christian Nodal, who thanked him for being” so cute “after a gesture that conquered them.

It was in the middle of the recent presentation of the fiancé of Belinda When a young woman from the audience tried to send the Sonoran a bouquet of flowers, the interpreter of “Sapito” approached the fan and took the bouquet to give it to her partner.

Does Belinda steal fans from Nodal? This is how he won their hearts

Although on various occasions, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who made her screen debut with “Adventures in time “ In addition to other productions, it has been labeled “heavy” for various reasons and / or statements, the truth is that the blonde was humble after being present at the presentation of her “future husband.”

They are very nice and friendly, what a beautiful detail of them! The fan had a lot with an outstretched hand and the security did not peel her, until Beli ran towards her so she could give the flowers to Nodal.

The one born in Madrid won over the fans who attended the Nodal concert in the port of Mazatlán, where those present could appreciate the details of part of the “latin pop princess“, who did not hesitate to send him the gifts that they brought to the future husband of the music star.

This while Christian Nodal interpreted the subject “Of the kisses that I gave you“which, it should be said, was dedicated to the also actress of”Cheetah girls“from Disney, who later pointed out her boyfriend to the young woman who made the detail for her partner to thank him.

It was the user @chamonic who through her Instagram account shared this and other moments of Christian’s first presentation in the Sinaloa town.

A series of videos shows the moment in which the girl tries to give Nodal the flowers, however, her security team did not allow it.

The “businesswoman“, who on this occasion was present, realized what had happened and kindly came to take the bouquet and give herself to the composer, later, she was very willing to take photos with those who approached her.

Subsequently, something that was distinguished as a gesture of simplicity on the part of “Los Nodeli”, was at the end of the show after circulating a series of images, in which the couple can be seen dining at a taco stand.

Belinda with a long history of international fame, television actress, series and image of various campaigns and magazine covers, was captured very loving with her boyfriend and his family from a taco stand.

What for many in comments they pointed out that it was nothing to write home about, the truth is that many possibly would have expected the artist and her companions to go elsewhere.

However, Belinda took the opportunity to exchange displays of affection with Nodal while they waited for their order, since she is a faithful assiduous of this traditional Mexican dish and has frequently been caught consuming them in various parts of Mexico City, they refer.