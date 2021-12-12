Belinda in a sweatshirt and black maxi boots makes you fall in love in photo | Instagram

Belinda shared a photo in which she wore a maxi off-white sweatshirt and black maxi boots with which she fell in love in a snapshot.

The “singer Spanish “, Belinda, appeared from a window in which she wasted all the style with an extremely comfortable outfit with which she showed off one of her most recent stays from a beautiful destination.

The “naturalized mexican“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, appears with a flirty outfit with a bone-colored jacket with black details and complemented with black pants and mid-calf boots, a detail that attracted the attention of her followers was her large black glasses that hid their gaze.

Today I stayed in an accommodation that I booked in @bookingcom Before booking, I made sure that it will have the new seal of “Accommodation of the sustainable travel program”, which indicates that they have programs and actions in favor of the environment.

Belinda in a sweatshirt and maxi black boots makes them fall in love in the photo. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“I was also amazed by the lighting of the place, which also allows a great saving of energy, I comment.

See what incredible natural light in my room, so I don’t have to use electricity during the day. #SustainableViages make a big change for the planet #Bookgingcom “

It is read in the description that accompanies the snapshot of the “Princess of Latin Pop “, who amassed 189,888 likes in addition to other reactions.

“Now come to Spain !!! How much do they charge you for the round of those boots? You look as if you had finished with Nodal, Light without gravity is what you give us! A kick from Beli restarts your life !! By the way, I want some, Beautiful enjoy God bless you always, My favorite star of all life, Omg, I loved the outfit, I pray to you, What a beautiful view, beautiful Princess “.

They were some of the comments dedicated to the famous interpreter of “Beautiful betrayal“,” The school girl “, among his most recent collaborations.

From a huge window that encompasses much of the room, “Beli“He lets himself be captured with city traffic in the background.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, got engaged last May with Christian Nodal, on May 25, the remembered actress of “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001) and” Complices to the rescue “(2002), recently revealed details about their next link, which was initially speculated could be in December, however, Until today, The Nodeli have not confirmed anything.