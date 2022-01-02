Belinda touches everyone in a message at the beginning of the New Year | Instagram

Belinda has enjoyed the honeys of success in everything she undertakes in recent years, however, 2022 arrived with great nostalgia for the “Princess of Latin Pop“who dedicated a moving message on social networks.

The singer Spanish born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, Belinda, took up social networks recently, however, far from making her fans happy, she left them more than moved with a very sad text on the arrival of a new year.

“Thank you grandma for giving me so much love all these years, this is the first year without you, and I miss you like never in my life, but you live in me and you will continue for the rest of my life, I keep learning to live without you,” he wrote Belinda Peregrín Schüll, followed by a white heart emoji.

Belinda touches everyone in a message at the beginning of the New Year. Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be remembered that the grandmother of Belinda, Mrs. Juana Moreno, lost her life at the age of 88, after being hospitalized for several days in Madrid, Spain.

Through social networks, the “model”, “pianist”, “businesswoman” and “philanthropist”, “Beli“She was devastated by her departure since through her Instagram stories the great closeness and complicity between the two was appreciated, in addition to sharing several moments together.

With a great accumulation of photographs, the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“She treasured all the moments she lived with her beloved grandmother since she was very young.

The famous interpreter of “The school girl” shared a deep reflection in which she also recalled the great sorrow that accompanied her during this year 2021, when her grandmother left for another plane, during the month of February.

On the other hand, the remembered child actress, who debuted in productions such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001) “Sidekicks to the rescue“(2002), he also thanked at the culmination of 2021, a year in which love has prevailed and has come accompanied by various lessons.

One more year ends and I thank God for every lesson learned and allow me to embroider this magical story with you.

A year begins and I wish you first of all, that all your wishes are fulfilled, with a lot of love that is the motorcycle that moves us, that this year is full of beautiful moments.

May we continue to grow together in this story called life and may they continue to accompany me … It reads in the description of the snapshot.

Also, this year marked a great stage for the “composer“who announced his commitment to Christian Nodal, whom he met on the reality show” La Voz “and with whom he also has a year-long relationship.

It is expected that by 2022, the romantic duet of “The Nodeli“They star in a big wedding which, according to what they anticipated, in the middle of an exclusive for the magazine” Who “they are already preparing.