Belinda from the balcony, shows off a new look with a sweatshirt | Instagram

Belinda, has made clear on more than one occasion her talent not only for music but also for choosing the fashion garments that suit her the most.

The singer, Belinda, was featured in a new video in which she wore an extravagant beige and black sweatshirt look to match pants and mid-calf boots.

Outside a balcony, the happy interpreter shared one of her most recent trips which she took the opportunity to relax, since apparently the “naturalized mexican“It took a few days to clear up and it did so on the arm of a very conscientious application that contributes to the environment in passing, he noted.

I loved my Death Note sweatshirt !! Thank you so much!! @WEARTA_MX,

Belinda from the balcony, shows off a new look with a sweatshirt. Photo: Instagram Capture

Everything seems to indicate that “Beli“She would travel alone since Christian Nodal does not accompany her in any of the photos, so it could be thought that the interpreter of” Sapito “decided to take a few days for herself.

Just a few days ago, the actress of “Welcome to eden“It would have appeared in a postcard in which she is captured near a large window in which she wasted all the style with an extremely comfortable outfit with which she showed off one of her most recent stays from a destination, without specifying which one.

A detail that attracted the attention of his followers was his large black glasses that hid his gaze.

Today I stayed in an accommodation that I booked in @bookingcom Before booking, I made sure that it will have the new seal of “Accommodation of the sustainable travel program”, which indicates that they have programs and actions in favor of the environment.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“I was also amazed by the lighting of the place, which also allows a great saving of energy, I comment.

See what incredible natural light in my room, so I don’t have to use electricity during the day. #SustainableViages make a big change for the planet #Bookgingcom “

It is read in the description that accompanies the snapshot of the “Princess of Latin Pop“, who racked up 189,888 likes in addition to other reactions.

“Now come to Spain! How much do they charge you for those boots? You look as if you had finished with Nodal, Light without gravity is what you give us! A kick from Beli restarts your life !! By the way, I want some, Beautiful enjoy God bless you always, My favorite star of all life, Omg, I loved the outfit, I pray to you, What a beautiful view, beautiful Princess “.

They were some of the comments dedicated to the famous interpreter of “Bella traición”, “The school girl”, among her most recent collaborations.

From a huge window that spans much of the room, “Beli” captures herself with city traffic in the background.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, got engaged last May with Christian Nodal, on May 25, the remembered actress of “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001) and “Accomplices to the rescue” (2002), recently revealed details about their next link, which was initially speculated could be in the month of December, however, until today, The Nodeli have not confirmed anything.