Belinda wastes curves in a black outfit in the middle of Christmas | Instagram

Belinda, from the beach, would captivate all her followers in a photo in which she showed all her charm in a micro set of two pieces in black.

The singer Belinda has distinguished herself for being one of the greatest exponents of the pop genre and her beauty has opened the doors to the hearts of millions of followers.

The “instagram celebrity“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who already has 14.4 million subscribers, would cause a stir in a recent photograph in which she wore a two-piece outfit in black that revealed her statuesque silhouette.

The talented “Princess of Latin Pop“It would be captured while enjoying a moment on the beach from where it was captured by the camera causing a sensation on social networks when modeling from the shore.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

Belinda, from the beach, models a beautiful silhouette in a black look. Photo: Instagram Capture

The charms of Belinda Peregrín Schüll, came to the fore when modeling from the seashore in which she appears enjoying a beautiful and refreshing afternoon for which she chose to show her silhouette in a beach look and in her favorite color.

The interpreter of “Little frog“It is today one of the favorites of the social network where it frequently paralyzes everyone with its beauty in its multiple photographic sessions, the acclaimed one”Beli“was definitely born to stand out.

The image that circulated from a fan page account paralyzed netizens who did not miss the opportunity to dedicate various compliments and praise to the unforgettable actress of “Adventures in time“, a production that marked Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s debut on the small screen in Mexico, at the age of ten.

The postcard accumulated a total of 8,289 likes and received various reactions between hearts and comments that reiterated the overwhelming beauty that the “naturalized mexican“.

Precious, you are SPECIAL, How many km ???, hahahahahahaha, Waawww, Bella doñita, What a beautiful princess Belinda I team up a lot x beautiful princess Belinda I team up a lot, Wow Nodal, what body are you enjoying, There is no ugly woman but a poor husband and this beauty is from Nodallllllll, read in some of the comments

The “former judge of La Voz“She has become a true model for which she has spearheaded various advertising campaigns and has been the cover of important publications on more than one occasion, magazines such as Glamor, Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire have been one of them, she recently collaborated with CARAS y Quien magazine.

The interpreter of “Amor a primera vista”, who has distinguished herself as a successful soloist who has sold 1.5 million records, positioning hits such as “Ángel” and “Bella traición” as international hits, among others, has achieved all her purposes. .

Currently the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“Not only has she conquered the stage with her voice, her charisma and years of experience have led her to dominate from television screens to cinema, in collaborations for Disney and recently Netflix.