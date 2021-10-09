Belinda has demands on her boyfriends, someone gave her away | Instagram

Once again the pretty singer and fiancee of Christian nodal, the beautiful Belinda was exposed by someone else, this time it was an ex-boyfriend, who revealed that the interpreter of “The school girl” has a certain requirement so that they can be her partner.

The beautiful and famous singer born in Madrid, Spain and naturalized as Mexican has been singled out for her exquisite beauty and also for having starred in some controversies.

The result of which is that today she is constantly in the eye of the hurricane, especially due to her relationship with Christian Nodal who is younger than her.

As surely you already know Belinda It has been endowed with an unparalleled beauty, it looks like an angel and a deity that some people have had the pleasure of admiring from very close, this includes their partners.

Although to this day this beauty and protagonist of the children’s telenovela “Complices to the rescue” is happily in love with her fiancé, it is inevitable not to talk about her past, and therefore her love partners.

Belinda has demands on her boyfriends, someone gave her away | Instagram belindapop

Being a public figure, everything that happens around him is always news, especially when it comes to the fact that once you are with a partner, it seems that it is a requirement on your part that your boyfriend has to comply.

One of his ex-boyfriends confessed that he did not want to comply with it, which caused the affair to end, surely you have already imagined where the matter is going.

Something in which some of the couples of the singer and former star of children’s soap operas agree is that they have tattoos in honor of Belinda, this being supposedly the requirement of the flirtatious model for the relationship to prosper.

At first this was only an assumption, but it was her ex-partner, the surgeon Ben Tadei, who had rejected the wish to Belinda to get a tattoo, this was not shared by his own words, rather it was in the program Suelta la soup where “his opinion” was shared.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

This relationship was never officially made public by the singer, it seems that the photos that were leaked was because Tadei was the one who shared them.

WHO HAVE DONE TATTOOS IN YOUR HONOR?

The illusionist Criss Angel, on his chest had the word “Beli” Lupillo Rivera, on his arm Cristian Nodal had the full face, behind his ear he has his name and on his chest his eyes