Belinda electrocuted at Pa´l Norte festival and Juanes laughs at her | Instagram

Belinda attended the Pa´l Norte Festival last weekend in Monterrey, however, amid a series of jokes the “pop star” ended up in a mishap.

The “singer“Belinda got into some trouble in the middle of her strange participation in the” Pa’l Norte “music festival, where after playing some pranks, the Spanish ended up with an incident when she was electrocuted.

It was through the festival’s social networks, in which the best moments of the event attended by the interpreter of “Little frog“, where he took the opportunity to show his funnier side.

Belinda was electrocuted at the Pa´l Norte festival and Juanes laughs. Photo: Twitter Capture

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee, carried out his machiavellian plans with some artists who faced a series of difficulties while posing as a security agent named “Itzel”.

Some of his victims were groups like Kinky and Juanes, however, with the latter, “Beli“He would pay the price for his antics, this after trying to test his endurance with electricity.

In a video that circulated on the Twitter platform, the native of Madrid, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, can be seen torturing the Colombian with a box of touches, both appear from a dressing room.

At one point, the “composer“The intensity of the current increased despite the face of pain from Juanes, who at one point emitted a loud cry and ends up releasing the handles at the indication of the”Princess of Latin Pop“, that his record ended at level 8.

Later, the “pianist” was encouraged to try the touches, still nervously, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, took the bull by the horns and joined the challenge of feeling the electricity in her body.

In your case, the “Netflix actress“In” Welcome to Eden “, he chose to forget the bad moment with a song by Juanes so the Colombian himself took the opportunity to prolong the torture of the” model “and” businesswoman “, Belinda Peregrín.

The resistance of the “former judge of La Voz“She concluded shortly after and in an instant, the image of the covers of magazines such as Vogue, Marie Claire and CARAS quickly released the handles when it was about to reach level 8, at which point the soloist gave a desperate cry causing Juanes to laugh, leaving both tied.