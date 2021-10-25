Belinda humiliated? Christian Nodal leaves a ring to a queen | Instagram

Christian Nodal leaves the ring to another queen andBelinda was a witness !: “I shook his hand and accidentally left with a ring,” said Libita Gavica, who was identified as the “Queen of the Mazatlan Carnival“, 2020 from Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Last Thursday night, the “singer“Christian Nodal, gave a presentation in the aforementioned port, where a large number of people gathered at the new football stadium called” El Kraken “, located in the Pradera Dorada neighborhood, east of the city.

In an instant, Christian nodal, who has been characterized by having great charisma and simplicity, came down from the stage to personally greet his followers, at which point one of them snatched one of the rings he wears from the singer’s fingers.

I shook his hand and accidentally left with a ring, “shared the enthusiastic” Carnival Queen “in a publication made through her Twitter account.

Christian Nodal, Belinda’s fiancé, leaves a ring to “Carnival Queen” in his presentation in Mazatlán. Photo: Instagram Capture

The 23-year-old girl, identified as Libia Zulema Gavica Farriols who is nicknamed “@ Libitagavica1” on the platform, who was in the audience and was able to shake the hand of the interpreter of “Goodbye Love”, Christian Jesus González Nodal.

The composer he interpreted the song “More I can’t” while extending his right hand to greet the attendees when his hand got caught with one of them, it was “Libia” who caught the attention of the native of Caborca, showing that he had one of his rings in his power.

A “skull ring“It was the memory that the queen of the maximum carnival party in the Pearl of the Pacific left the attendance of the queen, to the presentation that for the first time the”Belinda’s fiancé“gave in the port.

It was an influencer who captured and spread through her Instagram account @chamonic, the moment in which the interpreter of “Bottle after bottle”, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Of the kisses that I gave you”, among others Apparently, he “lost” one of his rings.

In the publication you can see the video of the renowned Grammy and Billboard 22 years old, approaching to greet his followers while on one side he is accompanied by the image of the young woman with an excited face and showing González Nodal’s ring placed on one of her fingers.

The user commented in the message that accompanied the description that some of the fans of “regional mexican“Jesús González Nodal, they were very” upset “because according to them,” the girl snatched the ring from him. ”

She can see that when Nodal passes her hand, she discreetly removes the ring (so the fans tell me), however, the user considered that it was “luck” of the “Carnival Queen” since as she hinted that Nodal discreetly also , I would have decided to give it to you.

Christian Jesús González Nodal, who announced his engagement with the pop star on May 25, did not travel alone since “Beli“accompanied him on this occasion.