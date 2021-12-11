Belinda impresses in mini with pronounced slit and style | Instagram

The beautiful singer Belinda once again wowed netizens with her unique style and enormous beauty. Christian Nodal’s fiancee impressed thousands with a dress with a pronounced slit that was the sensation on social networks.

Belinda Peregrín Schull For the occasion, she chose an elegant and beautiful black dress with a pronounced opening at the bottom, quite short and one shoulder, with a very peculiar sleeve, the star complemented her outfit with black sunglasses.

The singer modeled the most flirtatious in front of the camera with her wavy hair and her nails standing out with an intense red color, the background in a neutral tone highlighted even more the beauty of the star.

The girlfriend of the Mexican Regional singer captured all eyes with that dress that fully agreed with her curves and her famous and small waist and her beautiful legs that are immediately visible when observing the photograph.

The followers of the interpreter of Luz sin gravity liked this image so much that they took it up to share it on an account of fans of the pop star, where they can admire it again and again and fill it with all kinds of compliments.

Belinda is considered one of the most beautiful women in the show, but also one of the most controversial, mainly because of her romances. Although the actress was not used to making her courtships public, this situation changed when Christian Nodal came into her life.

When the rumors began that there would be something between Beli and Nodal, many assured that it was a commercial strategy to increase the audience of La Voz, it was even on the social networks of this program that the love between them became known.

Despite rumors that everything was agreed, the reality show ended and the couple continued to show off their love and displays of affection on social networks, which surprised many, long after, the couple continues together.

Belinda She has even received an engagement ring from the singer, who assured that he hopes to give her the wedding of her dreams, the one she would have dreamed of as a girl. For her part, the famous one shared that there would be three dresses that she would use in such a special event.

Rumors of the possible date of the marriage union of celebrities have been accompanied by those who claimed a pregnancy for the princess of Latin pop; However, time was in charge of denying this situation.