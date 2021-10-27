Belinda in black micro outfit wears charms from the pool | Instagram

Belinda always manages to captivate all her followers and it was a photo that showed the charms of the blonde in a micro two-piece set in black by the pool.

The “singer“Belinda of Spanish origin, has positioned herself as one of the greatest exponents of pop and her beauty has opened the doors to the hearts of millions of followers.

The “social media celebrity“and particularly from Instagram with 14.4 million users to date, causes a stir in a photograph in which he wears a two-piece outfit in black with holes that allowed his sculptural silhouette to be seen.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH

Belinda in a black micro outfit wears charms from the pool. Photo: Instagram Capture

A moment when the talented “Latin Pop Princess“is captured while enjoying a rich dip from the pool, the charms of Belinda Peregrín Schüll, came to the fore when modeling on the shore where she appears ready to enjoy a delicious coconut while her profile is captured by the camera.

The interpreter of “Little frog“, is nowadays one of the favorites of the social network where she frequently paralyzes everyone with her beauty in her multiple photo shoots, Ay” Beli “you definitely stole a lot of sighs from the pool!

The image that circulated from a fan page account paralyzed netizens who did not miss the opportunity to dedicate various compliments and praise to the unforgettable actress of “Adventures in time“, a production that marked Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s debut on the small screen in Mexico, at the age of ten.

The postcard received diverse reactions between hearts and comments that reiterated the overwhelming beauty that the “naturalized mexican“.

You have an excellent figure and a nice suit, Beautiful, Doll, Beautiful !!!, Charming, were some of the messages that were dedicated to the “birth in Madrid, Spain”.

The “former judge of La Voz“She has become a model for which she has spearheaded various advertising campaigns and has been the cover of important publications on more than one occasion, magazines such as Glamor, Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire have been one of them, she recently collaborated with CARAS magazine.

The interpreter of “Love at first sight“, who has distinguished herself as a successful soloist who has sold 1.5 million records, positioning hits such as” Ángel “and” Bella traición “as international hits, among others, has achieved all her purposes.

Currently “Beli“Not only has she conquered the stage with her voice, her charisma and years of experience have led her to dominate from television screens to cinema, in collaborations for Disney and recently Netflix.

The sky has definitely been the limit for Belinda Peregrín; “The school girl”, who has dominated even the business world derived from her faithful taste for fashion and design, a beauty line and a footwear brand bear her personal stamp.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll has worked as a television and film actress, singer, pianist, composer and recently she even directed the most recent video clip: “La Sinvergüenza”, the most recent material by her sentimental partner.

Today’s “fiancée of Christian Nodal”, since last May 25, was also able to win over the fans of her boyfriend, “the Mexican regional”, with whom she has a relationship of little more than a year.

It was in a recent presentation in which the owner of a collagen line, won the sympathy of the majority of those attending the concert thanks to the kindness and simplicity that she showed towards one of the singer’s fans.