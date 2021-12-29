Belinda in white and short, imposes beauty from the beach | Instagram

Belinda wears a flirty summer look in white with a micro short that catches the eye in a photograph that circulates on Instagram.

The “Spanish singer“, born on August 15, 1992 in Madrid, Spain, Belinda wears a white look with denim shorts that flatters her figure very well.

The “pop star”, She showed off her marked curves in a simple white top, accompanied by a matching cape and denim shorts with which she wore her legs, thus captivating her faithful, the”influencer“is one of the most acclaimed on Instagram, accumulating 14.4 million followers.

Beli castaña is all that is good … if you liked it, give it a like, if you like my posts do not forget to follow me, not all that glitters is gold, sometimes it is beli, you can read it in the message that accompanies the publication of the endearing “television actress”

Belinda in white and short, imposes beauty from the beach. Photo: Instagram Capture

Although many remember the beginnings of Belinda who ventured into the artistic environment on the small screen at age ten with titles such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Friends x Always”, “Adventures in time” among others, now the famous is one of the most prominent figures in entertainment with projects in Mexico and Spain.

The comments did not wait for the remembered interpreter of “Little frog”, A theme that, together with acting, opened the doors to the world of music.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s fans are watching her steps, so the snapshot captured all the attention, being the target of various reactions, adding 582 likes.

Very pretty, how pretty you look. That’s why you have a great man by your side. Love each other until you are beautiful, both of you, Always beautiful and very haughty like a princess, Very Beautiful, read some of the reactions of netizens.

They were just some of the comments that loyal fans dedicated to the “composer“,” pianist “and now” director of video clips “, collaborating with one of Christian Nodal’s most recent songs:” La Sinvergüenza “.

The Spanish woman, who recently added another great success to her career with her most recent collaboration, “La Niña de la Escuela”, together with Tini Stoessel and Lola Indigo, which was placed among the first places on the YouTube channel with 24 million of reproductions.

In recent years, the “businesswoman” has starred in various controversies, particularly on the sentimental level and even more since the beginning of her relationship with Christian Nodal.

The “former judge of La Voz” who started a very media romance since last August 2020, even until now, “Los Nodeli” continue to give a lot to talk about with her upcoming wedding and recently new rumors of a possible “pregnancy”, although nothing is confirmed so far.

The “model” who has appeared on the covers of important magazines, appeared on the front page for the recent issue of Who, this time, accompanied by her partner and where both put aside the doubts that have revolved around their relationship.