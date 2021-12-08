Belinda from the beach goes crazy in a flirtatious outfit | Instagram

Belinda, has become an inspiration in each of her reappearances, especially regarding how to look beautiful and elegant from the beach, a crossed outfit in green, which uncovered her completely flat abdomen, showed her splendid and spectacular.

The singer Spanish, Belinda dressed in a green double-breasted outfit, the interpreter of “Little frog“He boasted a completely flat abdomen, but it would not be one of the only charms that can be seen in a video shared from the Instagram account.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee It has an enviable silhouette that always manages to stand out with choices that leave a little to the imagination.

Belinda from the beach goes crazy in a flirtatious outfit. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “naturalized mexican“it reappears from the sea and makes a show of elegant charms that stood out in a garment crossed at the neck and exposing the worked area of ​​the abdomen by appearing in a video of the song” If I would not like you “in collaboration with” Conscious Pencil ” .

Definitely, “Belinda“She always manages to surprise her loyal admirers who did not stop flattering her and highlighting each of her charms in her stylized silhouette.

Hello princess, you are beautiful, beautiful dress, you are the most beautiful beli I love you, beautiful the princess, Ya Beli, take out a record, act, we already want to see you in action, beautiful princess, I adore you my life, you are a fire of love, You are beautiful mommy.

And it is that the author of successful songs that gave her international fame, “Angel“and” Bella traición “, who will also debut in the artistic environment from the age of 10 with novels such as” Complices to the rescue “,” Adventures in time “or” Friends forever “among others,” Beli “has not only stood out in music and acting.

Other facets have boosted the career of the “former judge of La Voz Kids“With her great beauty and charm, Belinda has conquered the covers of various publications such as” Hello! “,” Who “, Esquire, Elle, Glamor and Vogue, to name a few.

In addition to other publications such as “People in Spanish” and “Urbanda”, which have given space to the news of her courtship with Christian Nodal.

In addition to being a model, Belinda Peregrín Schüll has become an “influencer”, her popularity has led her to add more than 13 million followers.

Today Belinda, the pianist, composer and “businesswoman” who also launched her own brand of products focused on beauty, remains very current within the environment of the show.

The ambassador of several advertising campaigns, including, the most recent, a major jewelry chain, alternates various projects among which are, her product line with various varieties of collagen that covers different skin needs, in addition to her designs for footwear.