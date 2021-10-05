Belinda in top, explodes charms Silhouette in full swing! | Instagram

Belinda shared a photo showing her slim figure in full swing, the “singer“Born in Madrid and raised in Mexico since she was 4 years old, she has the key to her slender silhouette in the hand.

The “spanish actress“, reappears from a photo shared on Instagram, where Belinda has managed to increase her number of subscribers to 14.3 million so far.

During their childhood, Belinda He was the “child star” of the moment when he made his debut at age ten in soap operas such as Complices to the Rescue “,”Friends forever“,” Aventuras en el tiempo “, among others, is now one of the greatest exponents of the pop genre and a beautiful figure acclaimed by millions of fans inside and outside of Mexico.

It is in a photograph from a fan page where the “businesswoman“She appears in a flirty outfit that revealed her marked abdomen and slim figure, while promoting her collagen brand” Wonu “.

Belinda, burst charms Your silhouette in full swing! Photo: Instagram Capture

With a top knotted in the center of the p3ch0 and a matching little skirt, “Beli“She looks next to the best ally of her beauty, her own line which, she would assure, accompanies her everywhere.

As animated as the snapshot, the followers immediately reacted to the image of the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“, reiterating his love and admiration with various compliments.

Beautiful, I love you, Bella, as always, Beautiful, Beli greetings, Gatinha, Cu3rp @ z0, I love you, Precious, it reads on the postcard which accumulated 3,320 likes.

The interpreter of “Little frog“, is one of the youthful figures who has remained in force in the medium, his career has been in charge of catapulting his career since he decided to relegate acting to focus on music.

Now, the sessions of the “former judge of La Voz“They also cause a great stir, particularly when Belinda Peregrín Schüll decides to show off her marked silhouette.

The “composer“who has led songs like” Boba Niña nice “and” Ángel “to become international hits, stars in various sessions and has been an ambassador for different brands, both in fashion and accessories, etc.,

Particularly when it comes to headlining different magazine covers, such as recently, the Christian Nodal’s girlfriend, appeared in the September and October issues of Marie Claire and Caras magazine, with whom she has collaborated in past issues as well as other issues.

It should be noted that Belinda has also ventured into shoe design, and among her many talents she also recently debuted as a director by directing the new Nodal video clip: “La Sinvergüenza”, a new challenge that Netflix actress decided to take a radical turn to her career and especially to the genre that has stood out in entertainment.

The actress from Bienvenidos al Edén, a project that took up in 2020 after being invited by the streaming service, has several projects on the horizon, among them, she is also preparing her return to music, so she not only supports the “regional artist “with his album” Outlaw “.

In addition, it would also be preparing the ground to return with more force after staying more still during the health contingency, this according to the latest revealed by the “sonorense” himself who was questioned by the singer on his recent tour Ay ay ay! Tour 2021.