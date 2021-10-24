Belinda “accused” of excessive spending by Christian Nodal | Instagram

Without a doubt the couple made up of Belinda and Christian nodal continues given what to talk about, one of the most recent rumors claims that the family of the singer accuses his fiancee of wasting his money.

From the moment the couple had the courage to show their relationship to the public, rumors, criticism and all kinds of positive and negative reactions began to haunt the famous couple.

However, whenever it is a question of the family issue, it is something that undoubtedly draws immediate attention, for that reason recently through the program Gossip they did not like they affirmed that the family of the interpreter of “Bottle after bottle”, does not agree that pamper her so much.

This because of Belinda Supposedly he has been using Nodal’s private jet, regardless of the cost that this entails when using it, which is approximately 17 thousand dollars, in Mexican pesos it would be $ 342,976.70 now that the pain is at $ 20.18 Mexican pesos.

During the program they commented that the famous singer’s family is concerned about the expenses involved in using this air transport and it is that apparently Belinda interpreter of “The school girl” has used it for work matters so as not to be late for her quotes.

Belinda “accused” of excessive spending by Christian Nodal | Instagram belindapop

Despite the fact that both are important and influential international artists, the simple fact of knowing that you spend so much to use the private jet may worry you a lot.

Perhaps the family feels this because in the past before Christian Nodal was famous this amount of money was something stratospheric and now they find out that it is spent on a single trip is something probably uncomfortable for them.

For this reason, it is said that Belinda has had a marked distancing from her future in-laws, in addition to the fact that the beautiful singer, model and actress is usually a little demanding with luxuries, which sometimes her fiancé cannot provide her.

However, a few days ago, the Nodal performed at a concert in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico and once it was over, the couple and part of their team were caught having dinner of carne asada tacos.

This was precisely something that many Internet users found a surprise and proof of humility on the part of the singer who is not all the time surrounded by luxuries as perhaps some believe, this being not the first time that she has been caught having dinner in a public place outdoor.