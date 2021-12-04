Belinda getting out of the water, her fans enjoy it more than her | Instagram

Once again the princess of Latin pop, Belinda stunned her followers on social networks by circulating a photograph in which Christian Nodal’s fiancee enjoyed a day at the pool and a delicious coconut, but Internet users ended up enjoying it even more.

In the photograph in question, the beautiful Belinda Peregrin Schull she looks so beautiful that she seemed to have posed for the picture; however, he was just enjoying a warm day in the pool and went out to the water to enjoy a delicious coconut.

The singer wore her statuesque and famous figure when she got out of the pool and revealed her curves and charms in a tiny two-piece swimsuit in black, an image that she complemented to find herself more comfortable with a high ponytail.

Currently, the beautiful Belinda is surrounded by rumors, as she is in one of the most famous romantic relationships in the world of entertainment with her fiancé, the Mexican Regional singer, Christian Nodal.

Photo: Instagram.

The most recent scandal of the couple ensures that Nodal made a tremendous scene to Beli in a restaurant, assuring that “he has had enough”, the truth is that it seems to be a joke.

What has been on the lips of many in recent months is the possibility that the couple will soon reach the altar; There has even been speculation about possible dates and that even the singer could be pregnant, something that turned out to be completely false; However, the couple has shown their enthusiasm for having children, so they will surely be husband and wife very soon.

The relationship of this couple began between jokes because there were those who assured that the production of La Voz would have prohibited Belinda having a relationship with Christian Nodal, something that surely was a total lie, since it was in the social networks of this program in which both participated and met that it was revealed that love had arrived.

The revelation increased rumors that it was a strategy by the audience; However, time proved them right and the shows of love and affection in social networks between the couple are a constant.

The name of Lupillo Rivera also came to light with whom Beli lived in a previous broadcast of the television program and with whom she was also romantically related, the singer would even have a tattoo with her face.