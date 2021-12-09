Did Belinda ask for a millionaire figure to participate in reality? | Instagram

Belinda, is one of the most beloved celebrities of the show, the “Princess of Latin Pop“He would ask for a millionaire amount to be on a reality show, they say.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, has participated in recognized shows inside and outside the country, one of them was “La Voz México”, where she met her fiancé Christian nodal.

The so-called “Princess of Latin Pop“It is also one of the most acclaimed on social networks with 14.4 million subscribers on its official Instagram account.

Belinda, who would be part of Tv Azteca, would leave the television station, as circulated, and would now charge a millionaire sum to join another production house, they say, what would lead to believe would be Televisa.

It was the journalist Alex Kaffie who revealed that the famous “ex-judge“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, would charge an amount in millions of pesos, although she did not reveal the exact amount, this if she participated in the program”Iron Chef Mexico“.

The remembered soap opera actress children who debuted at age ten in productions such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001), “Complices to the rescue” (2002), among others, Belinda, He would be asking a fortune just to appear in an episode, the communicator commented.

“I find out that the next season of Iron Chef México, will be composed of eight programs and will be hosted by the renowned chef from Guadalajara, Alfonso Cadena (owner of the restaurants” La Leche “and” El Hueso “) and co-hosted by the singer Patricia Cantú, Don Pedro Sola and Belinda What is asking a fortune to be a guest judge! They have been invited to participate “. Kaffie revealed.

The “pop star” would recently premiere a collaboration with Christian Nodal in a new telenovela: “If they leave us”, for which “Beli“and the” sonorense “recorded the main theme of the composer’s authorship, José Alfredo Jiménez”.

It should be said that the “businesswoman“who also has her own beauty line, and has collaborated in other projects by designing a line of footwear inspired by it, debuted several weeks ago as director.

It was in one of the most recent materials of the Mexican regional: “La Sinvergüenza”, which had the direction of the “composer” and “pianist”.

The song, which was released a few weeks ago in collaboration with Christian Nodal and the Mazatlan group; “MS band”.

The song, which according to what Belinda’s fiancé announced, will be included in her new album “Outlaw” which will also include another duet with “naturalized mexican“.