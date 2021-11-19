Belinda, a great pity seizes you. Is it Christian Nodal? | Instagram

Belinda is going through a difficult time after she recently assured me that she missed too much a person who left earlier this year.

The singer Belinda opened her heart to her 14.3 million subscribers to whom she shared a great sorrow that overwhelms her after remembering the date she lost a great special person.

The “naturalized mexican“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, has missed her grandmother a lot in recent days in the middle of the date on which the lady, Juana Moreno left for another plane on February 10, 2020.

The 88-year-old lady and the interpreter of “little toad“They had a very close relationship so the loss represented a hard moment for Belinda Peregrín.

Belinda, a great sorrow seizes you. Is it Christian Nodal? Photo: Instagram Capture

At that time, Belinda He dedicated an emotional message to his grandmother from his Instagram account, remembering her as the woman of his life, his inspiration, his reason for being and his everything.

On that occasion, the also “TV actress“who will dabble like”child star“At the age of ten he was too sad for not being able to get over this moment.

I have had very difficult times: The loss of my grandmother who was for me the most important person that has marked me and it is as if a piece of you will be torn from you, something that you never overcome, days and months go by and I still feel that emptiness Belinda laments.

Although Belinda is about to premiere his project on Netflix, the series “Welcome to Eden“in which she was invited to participate, the”businesswoman“He acknowledges that the presence of the crisis has greatly affected the industry for what has been a difficult year.

It has been a very complicated year, I do have very nice, positive things, but we also had a very bad time, my family contracted the dreaded condition. It has been difficult, but with calm and love we moved forward “, Belinda completed.

The model, Peregrín Schüll, who returned famous themes like “Beautiful betrayal“,” Love at first sight “,” Utopia “, among others, who has also headed various advertising campaigns and magazine covers, including Marie Claire and CARAS, will also release his next single with Christian Nodal.

The originally from Madrid, Spain, who recorded with Nodal the song “If we leave” for the new Televisa telenovela that bears the same name, will premiere its next release in February 2022.

The singer’s mother, Mrs. Belinda Schüll Moreno, overcame the condition at the end of August after a few days of tension and concern after being hospitalized due to low levels of oxygenation.