The singer, one of the greatest exponents of the pop genre, Belinda, is one of the biggest fans of a famous group of whom she even shouts the songs live.

It was during the Latin Grammy Awards, delivered in Las Vegas, Nevada where the same “Beli“He showed his enormous taste for Mana. The”Princess of Latin Pop“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, was very excited and happy next to the stage where her countrymen played.

Belinda megafan of Maná, screams her songs, not Nodal’s. Photo: Instagram Capture

Belinda he tuned his throat to interpret the songs performed by Fher Olvera and company, who performed live and played the song “Nailed in a bar” from 1997, the album: “Liquid dreams”.

The famous Spanish rock group performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez recently fought last Saturday, November 6.

The “businesswoman“She was one of the guests of honor so incidentally, she took the opportunity to be behind the scenes so she had the opportunity to listen to the group and show that she is a true fan.

The remembered “actress of children’s novels” who debuted at age ten in “Friends forever“(2000), later in” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001) and” Complices al rescue “(2002) she was moved as if she wanted to share the stage with Fher, in addition to chanting and accompanying the group.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee He appeared at one point on one of the sides of the stage from where he interpreted the melodies of “I’m drowned in a bar,” Nodal’s girlfriend is heard singing.

The video would generate countless reactions among fans of the model from magazines such as Marie Claire and CARAS, who is distinguished by her great charisma and cheerful spirit, the singer, who is distinguished by his spontaneity shows his admiration for other groups. In less than an hour, the video has had thousands and thousands of likes and comments from followers.

The one recognized with the Latin Grammy Awards on occasions, including the award for Best Female Album in 2007, for Utopia. However, it is an award that has yet to be awarded to him in his successful career.