Belinda shook social networks again by showing off all her beauty in an outfit in green from the sea, she looks fabulous.

The singer Spanish, born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, from the age of 4, Belinda came to Mexico with her family, developing from a very young age a great concern for the world of entertainment.

Today the so-called “Princess of Latin Pop“It is one of the most popular in regards to the pop genre, this, added to its first appearances on television when debuting in soap operas such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001) “Complices to the rescue” (2002), which marked its beginnings on the small screen.

Currently, the “composer“is one of the most acclaimed on social networks attracting a growing audience with its various publications and some of the many images that circulate on the fan pages inspired by the interpreter of” Amor a Primera Vista “.

With a green heart Belinda appears on a postcard that generated a shower of compliments for the “soloist“, shown wearing a green outfit and black accents,” Beli’s “skin appears to have been in contact with the sea in the snapshot.

You are human perfection, You are perfectly beautiful in every way. I love you forever, How beautiful, Precious, I love you, Ayyy beautiful, You have everything baby, I love it, How beautiful, Super beautiful,

They were some of the reactions that some users of the account dedicated to the “producer“and Netflix actress, who will resume acting in 2020 when she was invited to record the” Welcome to Eden “series.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, is captured as a whole “model“With the experience that accompanies starring in various covers of prestigious fashion magazines such as” Elle “,” Vogue “,” Marie Claire “,” Caras “, Quien and” Her World “, among the most recent.

In addition to leading various advertising campaigns, with different brands, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, has taken very good advantage of the opportunity to launch herself as an entrepreneur of a brand of skin care products, which she promotes in different varieties and flavors.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“She would be preparing her nuptial link with the interpreter of” Adiós Amor “, as the couple would anticipate in the middle of an exclusive, although until now the date on which they would celebrate their marriage is unknown.