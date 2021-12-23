Belinda, with only one jacket, unbuttons button and shows leg | Instagram

Belinda, I take this 2021 as the propitious moment to start many of her projects, a new fashion collaboration was one of them and she recently wore a blazer very in trend that completely favored her silhouette.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, reappears from her Instagram account in which she wore an outfit with a blazer in a brown hue and small squares with which “naturalized mexican“caused a total stir in one image.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, featured in a more recent postcard and boasts one of the collaborations she made with the popular catalog clothing brand, Shein, the outfit, highlighted the good silhouette of the famous “Princess of Latin Pop“.

Belinda with only one jacket unbuttons button and shows leg. Photo: Instagram Capture

“Beli“He invited his followers to add some of the new pieces to his collection and showed this long coat as a good option when modeling it full body for the camera, even the” Welcome to Eden “actress shared a promotional code through of the message that accompanies the postcard.

Do you already have your favorite pieces from my SHEIN x Belinda collection? Get them from @shein_mx and use my code: Belinda # SHEINxBelinda-

It did not take long for the reactions to manifest in the publication of the actress, Belinda, who debuted at age ten in soap operas like “Friends forever“(2000),” Adventures in time “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002).

I already have the whole collection my life, Nodal commented in the first message to the beautiful soloist.

The also composer, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who appears in the snapshot shared a day ago, accumulated a total of 326,275 likes between messages and reactions including Livia brito.

Beautiful, The most beautiful of all, I want to buy them for this Christmas but tell me if they come with your body included, Beautiful, God bless you my angel of love, I adore you, How beautiful, You are a goddess, Aaa how beautiful, Pure poor purchase in the Shein, Always so beautiful, The most beautiful of all.

They were some of the other messages that reached the publication of the “model“from magazines like Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire, CARAS and Who.

“The school girl”, who has also stood out as a “businesswoman“By launching her own beauty line, she has shared some of the most flattering outfits from this famous clothing line, which has led to various accolades for her”producer“.