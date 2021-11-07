Belinda opens her jacket and reveals interiors in the middle of the session | Instagram

Belinda looked charming once again and gives a fashion lesson by looking flirtatious in a plaid blazer in which the “pop star” let her skin escape.

The spanish singer, Belinda, wore a very summery outfit which she shared with her 14.4 million followers on Instagram, the Belifans, went crazy when they saw her in a session that she shared in a black and white photo.

Estiloza, the “nationalized mexican“She boasts a very trendy outfit for the upcoming winter season, the remembered child actress enchanted everyone.

Belinda opens her jacket and reveals interiors in the middle of the session. Photo: Instagram Capture

The trajectory added to various facets of Belinda in the world of business, fashion, etc., together with her controversial relationship with Christian Nodal, they have turned Belinda into one of the celebrities who arouses more and more curiosity by adding more subscribers to her account.

The interpreter of “The school girl“, a theme with which he marked his return to music with great success, particularly on YouTube, where the hit of the remembered singer of” Sapito “, added in the first weeks, 24 million reproductions being one of the most sounded in your channel.

Netflix actress and businesswoman of a new collagen brand, caused quite a stir by appearing in one of the postcards shared from a fan page dedicated to the interpreter of “Welcome to Eden“.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, was an inspiration for some users, who did not hesitate to interact with the account.

As always happens, the “model“who has headed different magazine covers including” Glamor “,” Elle “,” Esquire “,” Vogue “,” Marie Claire “and” Caras “, among others.

Belinda Peregrín, has also starred in various advertising campaigns for different brands, and has explored other facets such as directing video clips such as the most recent Christian Nodal song “La Sinvergüenza.

Today the “former judge of La Voz” is considered a “Fashion Icon”, who has also carried exclusive designs from brands such as Chanel or Jeremy Scott, to name a few.

His faithful taste for fashion was visible during his participation in the singing reality editions where the “fiancée of Christian Nodal” stood out with her various style choices.