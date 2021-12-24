Belinda pampers fans at Christmas with beauty products | Reform

Belinda has shown her great discipline to show off all the beauty that characterizes her today, this Christmas “Princess of Latin Pop“He pampers his fans on the arm of a wonderful product.

The singer Belinda reappeared in a video from her Instagram account in which she sent an important message to her 14.4 million subscribers.

In total black attire, the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“He gave a message through the video shared on his Instagram stories.

In addition to sending an emotional message full of good wishes this Christmas, the “naturalized mexican“He announced a couple of surprises to his faithful” Belifans. ”

We want to give you a very merry Christmas full of love, and I want to give you some surprises with incredible kits for these days, find your gift in another Christmas tree called @ Wonu.mx, I hope you enjoy it, said the beautiful blonde.

Belinda spoils fans at Christmas with beauty products. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “Little frog“She wore a full black dress with white stripes on the sides and a pair of matching sneakers, which was appreciated while she was captured from an armchair in which she announced the news to her followers.

The actress of “Welcome to eden“Who has appeared with a statuesque silhouette on several occasions has shared one of her beauty secrets that refer to the consumption of collagen, the television actress, has her own brand that can be enjoyed in various flavors, as mentioned in other publications.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to her career in music and television, the Christian Nodal’s girlfriend She has undertaken many other projects with important beauty and fashion brands, of which she is also a loyal assiduous keeping up with the latest trends.

Even the interpreter of famous songs that have catapulted her career such as “Light without gravity” “Utopia”, “Bella traición”, among many others, maintains a faithful presence in the world of the catwalks what she herself has shown through your Instagram stories.

For what the today actress of series like “Welcome to eden“, has become a great artist admired not only by her great club of” belifans “but also by other figures of music.

The remembered actress of children’s novels such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Amigos x Siempre”, “Adventures in time“which consolidated the beginnings of his career, today he has featured on various covers, editions such as CARAS and Who are among the most recent.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, is for many a great inspiration for fashion and beauty and through her social networks she shares some tips on how she takes her personal care, this, thanks to a diversity of products that she advertises, including her own beauty brand, as well of spearheading various advertising campaigns.

What is the price of Belinda’s collagen?

The brand “Wonu” (Women´s + Nutrition) or “Women + Nutrition” is the new line that Belinda Peregrín has promoted in different images, they are various products based on hydrolyzed collagen, something that for a long time has been sold as “best secret behind healthy skin and hair”.

They can be purchased through the page at a cost of 799 pesos, a price that compared to others in the market is relatively accessible.

If we talk about the ingredients, the list is simple and short, they contain hydrolyzed collagen, collagen peptides, ascorbic acid and sodium hyaluronate: A list indicates that the content of the formula is much purer and more concentrated.