Belinda did not appear on this occasion as one of the guest stars in the 2021 edition of the Pa´l Norte festival, this time the “Spanish“He dressed as an agent to play some pranks on the guests.

The “singer“Belinda, became a security supervisor and went particularly to the group” Kinky “, to whom at some point the joke would make the members uncomfortable.

The Christian Nodal’s girlfriend became “Itzel,” a “supposed music festival security officer.” “Beli” dressed in a neon-colored sweatshirt, a black jacket and a mask and with little makeup.

Hi, I’m Belinda, but tonight I’m going to be Itzel. She’s in charge of security, I’m everyone’s boss. Well, I have a supervisor, but he always listens to me, added the interpreter of “Sapito”.

Belinda is a security agent in Pa’l Norte. Goodbye music?

The first victims of the “Spanish“They were Omar Góngora and César Pliego, drummer and bassist of the group.

The natives of Monterrey were intercepted by “Itzel”, who made it more difficult for them to access the dressing rooms, despite the fact that Góngora went through the metal detector again and again on orders from Belinda who remained firm in his character.

Can’t go. It needs to go through the security filter, “Itzel” said.

However, at one point, the drummer’s patience reached its limit and after a few attempts he managed to enter leaving only space for his bandmate, Cesar Pliego.

For her part, the television actress of children’s dramas such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) among others, was even more insistent with Pliego, dressed in a plaid shirt and his classic cowboy hat, he not only crossed multiple times, but he had to do it by raising his arms.

It cannot happen if it continues to sound, ruled Belinda Peregrín Schüll

In the middle of this, the group tried to negotiate with “Beli” who acted as “Itzel” pointing out that “they had to go up to give an interview”, the orders of the interpreter of “The school girl“They unleashed César Pliego, who was asked to remove his boots.

Pedro, don’t let the man pass, Belinda asked for help in her role as a security agent at the Pa’l Norte festival, this while the norteño musician began to make some calls and pointed out to the agent if he had already checked everything. ! exclaimed Cesar.

The also Netflix actress, who has appeared in advertising campaigns and magazine covers, tried to calm things down by asking the artist to calm down after noticing his annoyance.

In the end, the businesswoman he concluded his character and hugged César Pliego, who looked annoyed. “I’m Belinda!” Said the pop artist. “What the ching * da!” replied the bassist.

The 2021 edition of the Pa´l Norte Festival, 2021, held last Friday, November 12, brought together several groups including Foo Fighters, Juanes, Mon Laferte, Foster the People and many more bands.