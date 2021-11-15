Belinda knows that her best outfit is not to wear, “beautiful” | .

A magazine cover that few or none will forget! The beautiful singer Belinda left her followers more than speechless on social networks with a photograph in which it was more than clear that her best outfit is not wearing any.

Belinda Peregrín Schull She looked more than beautiful in the absence of an outfit and wearing only the bottom of a white swimsuit to show off her beauty to the fullest on a laid-back magazine cover. The magazine in question focused its cover on the Sun, sand and sea and what else to enjoy all this with the beauty of Christian Nodal’s fiancée in the foreground.

Belinda She posed like a few times and like the professional she is for the camera who did not hesitate to capture her white and beautiful skin and curves for all readers of the magazine and social networks.

The Latin pop princess posed on her back and took a deep look at the camera for this magazine in which her beauty was really difficult to hide with a quite natural background, where the palm trees took a back seat to the beautiful Belinda.

This photograph was so liked by the followers of the actress of famous soap operas such as Complices to the rescue that it was taken up to share it in a fan account of Christian Nodal’s fiancée.

Belinda knows that her best outfit is not to wear, “beautiful”. Photo: Instagram.

The singer received a huge amount of compliments in the comment box of the aforementioned fan account and has been admired by millions on social networks; All in all, this cover was a resounding success.

Currently it is the sentimental relationship he has with the singer of the Mexican regional that has given the most to talk about Belinda. The relationship of this famous couple was something to talk about since its inception and has become one of the most controversial in show business.

In the beginning, the relationship between Beli and Nodal was made known when there was still talk that the singer would have a relationship with Lupillo Rivera, many assured that her with the singer of Adiós Amor was a publicity stunt for La Voz , where both were part of the program; however, time was the one who spoke.

After the engagement was what gave us what to talk about, the discussion was about the value of the ring that Belinda received and about whether this beautiful woman would be expecting her first child next to Nodal; something that time has also apparently denied.