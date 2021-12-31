

Belinda

Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK / . / .

The fans don’t give a break. This time, the Mexican singer Belinda shared her favorite photos from the last month of the year and the occasional comment about her fiancé’s absence, Also Mexican singer Christian Nodal, made themselves felt in the photo gallery that the artist published on her Instagram account, the popular social network in which she has more than 14.5 million followers.

“My favorites of this last month of the year. 🍓🎁💋🎄❤️🍿🫀🐶💥🔥✨✨✨✨✨ ”, the singer wrote in the gallery, where the first image is of her eating a lollipop and staring at the camera.

The images, which so far have harvested no more and no less than 521,367 I like you, have memories of figures, dogs and the Christmas trees of the singer and actress. Even a wine appears inside the gallery.

In the absence of Christian Nodal in this publication, Belinda’s followers did not hesitate to express their words in this regard and question the singer about the fact.

These are some of the comments that can be read in the publication:

“And nodal?”

“And not a single one is Nodal ehhh.”

“One with nodal is missing 😢😢😢 ”.

“Don’t stain and Chris what’s up?”

“And what happened to nodal. With him none “, to this comment a person replied: “Y? That he is her boyfriend does not mean that he has to appear in all the photos ”.

It is expected that in the year 2022 the couple will arrive at the long-awaited altar, after they got engaged on May 25, 2021.

“Ladies and gentlemen. Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world “, wrote the singer Christian Nodal when announcing the purchase.miso.

In these last months of the year, the couple has shared various funny or intimate moments with their fans, among them the stand out the sexy dance that Belinda performed for her fiancé in the room and the date Nodal dressed up as Spiderman to go to the movies.

