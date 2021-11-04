Wax Belinda? Nodal’s girlfriend has a new hair | Instagram

Belinda reappears in one of her Instagram stories in which she looks gorgeous, debuting a new hair look, the beautiful and lush “Princess of pop“She looked like a real doll with her new brown tone:” What a doll. ”

The “singer“Belinda captivated everyone again by showing herself in one of the photos she shared from her Instagram stories in which she was shown wearing new hair.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee, He took up one of the sessions by @javierdiaz_hairstyle, in whom he placed his trust to bring a new style to his hair.

The beautiful actress who acted in infantile soap operas like “Sidekicks to the rescue“,” Adventures in time “,” Friends x Always “among other projects, he changed his look and it was his followers who immediately made their opinion known.

Through various comments and messages, the interpreter of “Little frog“, received the approval of his admirers in the photographs that appear in the stylist’s account and of which, one of them was shared by Belinda Peregrín Schüll herself.

From Mrs. Frankenstein to the ultra orange hair of a little clown as she celebrates Halloween, the truth is “Beli“He has sought his own style, surprising his loyal followers in each of his transformations.

On this occasion, the Netflix actress in “Welcome to Eden“She showed her natural hair, which she dyed brown, proving once again that she dominates any look.

I love her as a brunette, I love her, super beautiful, Waw, Ahhh omg how beautiful, Beautiful Awww, Beautiful Princess !, Diosaaa, I was in love, OMG That look, were some of the reactions towards the composer.

The “Pianist“, who also ventured into the business world by launching his own beauty line shows a spectacular long hair marked with waves at the bottom.

Belinda Peregrín, too businesswoman of fashion, owner of a line of collagen-based products, has embarked on her talent as a designer by collaborating on a range of footwear, among other businesses.

The beautiful soloist, who months ago premiered the collaboration “The school girl“, and served as director in the most recent music video for Christian Nodal and band MS, is also a sought after” influencer “.

With 14.4 million users, so far, the “influencer“Born in Madrid, she has spearheaded various advertising campaigns with different brands in addition to heading the covers of magazines, Marie Claire and CARAS are some of the most recent publications.