Belinda reveals who her crush is and is not Christian Nodal | Instagram

The singer Belinda recently mentioned who her crush and it has been quite surprising, because it is neither Christian nodal or a little similar to him, so everyone has been shocked, since it is something very different from what we have seen.

Belinda and Christian Nodal are close to getting married, however, the singer has had several platonic loves throughout her life and it will undoubtedly surprise you to know that this includes a peculiar character from a famous Japanese anime.

In fact, it was in an interview with Netflix where the actress also unveiled some of her favorite shows in this genre and added that she likes them because of the depth of the stories.

Whenever I see an anime series I get too involved and I can be until 4 or 5 in the morning watching, watching and watching and I don’t get tired […] The first anime I saw were Sailor Moon, Pokémon, Death Note, One Piece, everyone. “

“From the beginning I realized that they were not caricatures because of their narratives, each character has a catharsis and you know them thoroughly, they really are protagonists of anime,” he said.

He also announced that there is a character in one of these programs who stole his heart from a young age.

My favorite is Death Note, Riuk is a very creepy character and it’s a pretty dark anime. But Legoshi is also one of my favorite anime characters and I kind of had a crush with him because he’s like a wolf falling in love with a bunny girl and it’s his instincts to kill. “

“By being with the bunny he tries to control them and not eat the other animals and that seems incredible to me, that control he must have. That is why I see them and I see them again,” said the singer.

Besides these anime, he also reminded that Naruto and Beastars are some shows that everyone should watch at least once in their life.

Belinda pointed out that anime is not only something she watches, but she has tried to incorporate it throughout her life. For example, in the way they dress.

Also, she announced that the anime have inspired her a lot even in their outfits, since whenever she watches an anime series she gets a lot.

One Piece that is very long! and hence I like Zoro, Nami, in fact I have a dog named Nami. They inspire me, I love them, they are like super flirtatious, but at the same time they have a lot of strength ”, he pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that, on the otaku side of Belinda, it is something that fans are already familiar with, since the interpreter has appeared on previous dates with a Death Note birthday cake and has even boasted which is her favorite Pokémon.

In the middle of last January it was the 22nd birthday of Christian Nodal and the one who did not miss the date was his girlfriend Belinda, who celebrated it in style and very much in her own way.

The singer took the opportunity to celebrate her boyfriend a day in advance by sending him to bake a couple of themed cakes to pamper him.

So he requested a couple of cakes decorated with characters from the Japanese anime Death Note and One Piece.

It was through her Instagram stories, where the singer once showed her “Jigglypuff”, a fairy type Pokémon characterized by being round, with green and pink eyes.

This was done with the intention of promoting one of the biggest events of the mobile game of this company.