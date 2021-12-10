Belinda at a wedding with Christian Nodal Will she wear more than one dress? | Instagram

Belinda will recently share details about her upcoming wedding with Christian nodal, apparently, it would be in the middle of an interview that the “naturalized mexican“would reveal How many dresses will she wear?

The singer Spanish, Belinda would not have addressed details about her next engagement with Christian Nodal, which she announced on May 25, when the interpreter of “Little frog“He made it official through his Instagram account.

It would be in a recent interview where she was denoted “Princess of Latin Pop“He would release details of his wedding, which is expected by many in December, according to rumors.

Belinda at a wedding with Christian Nodal. Will she wear more than one dress? Photo: Instagram Capture

In the same way the “naturalized mexican“He would reveal plans to flee with the regional musician with whom he plans to have several children when he gets married.

In the midst of the phenomenon that the news of their courtship has represented since last 2020, the couple would put aside the issue of criticism to focus on the plans that will soon unite them definitively.

Belinda seemed to find her prince charming as Nodal is well aware of wanting to make the actress happy from “Welcome to eden“and fulfill her dream of having the” wedding “she had always dreamed of since she was a child.

At that time, “Beli“revealed that she does not plan to wear only a dress for that special day, the” composer “would hope it was a great day that leaves the best memories for both of them.

To be honest, I want to wear at least three different dresses on my wedding day. I would love to be able to collaborate with designers that I like. The truth is that I want our wedding to be something very special, something that we will remember for a long time, he commented.

In the same way the “model“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who has appeared on the cover of important magazines such as Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire and CARAS among the most recent, did not notice when talking about the subject of” pregnancies “of which she would mention” I do not know they will settle for just one baby. ”

Although the interpreter of famous songs such as “Amor a Primera Vista”, “Bella traición”, “Boba Niña nice”, among many others, waits for the right moment to be a mother, regarding her fiancé, the singer-songwriter reacted on the subject to what who pointed out How many children do you want to have with Belinda?