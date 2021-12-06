Belinda moves everyone with a tender photo: “I need you so much” | Instagram

Belinda reappeared in a photograph in which she was very sad to remember the absence of one of her loved ones, the postcard was accompanied by some messages that read: “I need you so much.”

The singer Belinda shared a new image on her Instagram stories where she once again remembered the beautiful moments she lived with her family and one of her most loved ones, her grandmother, whom she lost last February of this same year.

Without a doubt it would be an irreparable loss for the interpreter of “Love at first sight“, who last year will offer one of the most painful goodbyes of his life.

Beautiful image full of love and light, it can be seen in the message that is distinguished in the postcard that circulated the official Instagram account of the Spanish.

Belinda moves everyone with a tender photo: “I need you so much.” Photo: Instagram Capture

Was the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“, who after making known about the loss of Mrs. Juana Moreno, was very distressed in the midst of the tribute of images and messages to say goodbye to his partner and unconditional wife.

Shattered “Beli“He dedicated heartbreaking words to what he called” the light of my eyes “, on a Wednesday February 10, the so-called”Latin Pop Princess“announced the sad news.

According to the reports that circulated in those days by the TV actress and Netflix series Belinda Peregrín Schüll, indicated that the 88-year-old woman would have been hospitalized for several days in Madrid, Spain, at which time she would be accompanied by her daughter, Belinda Schüll.

Various reports indicated that Mrs. Juana Moreno remained hospitalized for several days after her health deteriorated after a strong relapse.

The actress of “Welcome to eden“He showed his faithful Belifans the close relationship he had with his grandmother, which was reflected through various postcards where both share many moments together.

After the difficult moment, the “businesswoman“, remembered after debuting at age ten in novels such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001) or” Complices to the rescue “(2002), turned to her social networks where she turned all his sadness.

I feel the greatest pain: the woman of my life has just left, my inspiration, my reason for being, my everything! Granny, I love you madly! And you will always be in my heart and in my mind, I do not know how to overcome this, I would publish the famous in their stories.