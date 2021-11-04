Belinda Told him goodbye to its iconic blonde color and it is that from a very adolescent he fell in love with his own and strangers with his hair tone. Now I decided to have a new look, then we show you the PHOTO that in a few minutes will capture the attention of all its followers.

Related news

The singer passed from blonde to brown, a change made by one of the experts in the field; that is to say, Javier Daz, one of the Mexican stylists most famous in the show world. The fiancee of Christian nodal He showed the depth of his eyes and it is that with his new hair color he mesmerized his fans.

The border from Fox eyes who wore Belinda I freaked everyone out, that makeup was done by the professional Bere de la Rosa. Here is the PHOTO that generated so much impact:

Belinda says goodbye to the blonde PHOTO IG Javierdiaz

Perfect, that’s how they described Belinda

The singer’s fans went out of their way to compliments, here are some of them: You’re so perfect, Is there something that does not fit very well?, In all the ways it is always beautiful, She looks shocking but I love seeing her with brown hair.

His audience was so used to see her as a blonde that many of the heaters believed that the abuse not enough with a change of look; However, the reactions were, for the most part, of celebration and applause.

This is what Belinda looks like, before change:

Belinda with her previous look PHOTO IG belindapop

Nodal surprised a woman with a serenade and it is NOT Belinda

Just over a year ago, Christian Nodal and Belinda surprised the whole world by assuring that they were starting a love affair, and although many doubted its veracity, today the church bells.

A few months ago, the stars of Spanish-language music announced that they were they found compromised, but so far no wedding details.

But very much in their own way, they have both tried to keep their Romance outside the media, and they only do some event appearances or in their respective social networks.

What has surprised everyone the most is the speed to which they have managed their romance, because their respective families are fascinated with each other.

Christian Nodal serenaded his mother-in-law

Many women are dying to receive one serenade by Christian Nodal, as he is currently one of the top representatives of ranchera music at the international level. But very few women can feel honored with that, and one of them was the mother of his fiancee, Belinda Schll.

Through social networks, started to go viral the moment in which the interpreter surprised his mother-in-law, and accompanied by a mariachi, he did not hesitate to draw his best vocal arguments to spruce up the night.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs