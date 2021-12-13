Is Belinda drowning Christian Nodal? Mhoni Seer speaks | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal, have grappled with a war of controversy particularly since a video circulated in which the “regional mexican“He takes her hand as a sign of” anger “followed by some gestures, Mhoni Seer launches a series of advice and warnings to” Los Nodeli “.

The singer Belinda, and her faithful companion, immediately set off the alarms in social networks about the problems that they claim, already exist in this relationship, the moment not only made those present uncomfortable, but also caused outrage on the part of users and loyal followers who defended to Spanish.

It was one of the issues for which Mhoni Seer was recently questioned, and this is what she commented on the matter, the fortune teller assures that there are deep feelings between Belinda and Christian Nodal.

It is really the situation that Nodal and Belinda are carrying, right now they are already walking as if nothing else, Christian Nodal is completely in love with Belinda.

The popular seer mentions that Christian Nodal is quite in love with the “naturalized mexican“However, something is disturbing him.

Here the love is more of Nodal-Belinda than Belinda with Nodal …. Here the problem is that Nodal is already very spent, financially, he does not have a job, he is banned by his label,

“Did Belinda bring you bad luck?”

The seer points out that since the beginning of their relationship, the critics have not stopped blaming the remembered actress for “Adventures in time“, as the person in charge of putting down the career of Christian Nodal and even of the family problems that the famous artist now has.

“How many people had said that Belinda had only brought Nodal bad luck in matters of work, in family matters because Nodal is fighting a lot with his father in labor matters and that Nodal no longer knows what to do, yes finish Belinda or continue, according to the astrologer commented. “

Right now the relationship continues that even until he gave the ring, but then you realize that love ends when money is lacking, said the “cuban“, who points out that Nodal no longer has the same income as before, which would lead to problems between them.

Maybe Nodal still has to have (money), but he no longer has the income he had before, he does not have the concerts, the label has completely banned it, he cannot use their names or their albums, he recalled after the conflict that “Belinda’s fiancé” is going through today.

The fortune teller clarifies that it is not that the “composer“and” pianist “, Belinda Peregrín Schüll,” bad luck has happened “to the” composer “, as has appeared in certain comments.

And that the letter from the @ m @ ntes will continue there, but it is not so much that Belinda’s bad luck happened to Nodal, simply that it was not her time to be a couple.

Mhoni refers that Christian Nodal needed to further strengthen his career, continue to grow and mature as a singer, he even suggested, due to his age, the “sonorense” could be following bad advice since he is still very young and inexperienced, says the fortune teller.

They say that a lawsuit of more than five million dollars from the label awaits him, said the seer in the middle of the program

“Leave Christian Nodal”

Similarly, the clairvoyant sent a forceful advice to the “businesswoman”, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, whom she asks, seriously to resume her career and stop walking behind Nodal.