Belinda confesses her favorite hobby before New Years Eve | Instagram

Belinda shared a series of stories shortly before the end of 2021 and ended up confessing one of her favorite hobbies to her followers.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, showed even the most personal corners of her home in which she shared, among other details, what one of her hobbies is and how she keeps it so jealously in a beautiful corner of her home.

The “naturalized mexican“, born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, opened the doors of her home where, among many other details, she shared some of her hobbies, which would perhaps surprise many of her followers, to whom she responded through some dynamics on Instagram.

Belinda confesses a very curious hobby at New Years Eve

The remembered actress of children’s novels such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001), “Complices to the rescue” (2002), among others, mentioned that she is a fan of “scrapbooking”.

During the recordings “the former judge of La Voz “, He showed off his entire collection of stickers that he keeps in several drawers in which he has organized them with great care.

“Beli” quite enjoys this activity and judging by the images in the clips, the “businesswoman“You can spend several hours making these crafts, which have a very specific space as it was shown to its 14.4 million subscribers.

The Denominated “Princess of Latin Pop“He has many memories of his family, and surely he still has many photographs that are still to be decorated, and he does it with these illustrations.

That is why the “composer“He loves details such as albums since in them he places the images to which he adds various stamps from his vast collection.

Without a doubt, the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“She is a great collector, so in her home she houses great places for her most special tastes, another one of them is her great wardrobe.

It is no secret to anyone that the philanthropist is also a faithful assiduous to fashion, so it is enough to see her closet, which she has shown in another of her Instagram stories, a space as large as a room reserves the pieces of clothing , footwear and accessories that the interpreter of “The School Girl“, adapts to each of your looks.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, has a very own style and when it comes to dressing she is a box of surprises, something that became more than clear in the middle of her interventions in the singing reality shows in which she participated in recent years.