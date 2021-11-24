Belinda undergoes surgery, looks unrecognizable, they say | Instagram

Belinda underwent a new surgery on her face, the “Spanish“He looked unrecognizable and users on social networks couldn’t help but remember Lyn may.

The singer Belinda is one of the most recognized pop stars not only for her talent but also for her remarkable beauty, however, the celebrity would go for more and supposedly, she underwent a series of changes to her face.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“She would have decided to make certain aesthetic adjustments on her face, they say, this would begin to generate a wave of criticism and ridicule towards her”former judge of La Voz“.

Belinda undergoes surgery, looks unrecognizable, they say. Photo: Instagram Capture

For several months, Belinda Peregrín Schüll received hundreds of comments from social network users for the multiple operations she has carried out over the years.

The 29-year-old actress would again be the victim of ridicule against her physique after appearing with Diego Schoenning in a photo which he himself “exTimbiriche“published in official Facebook account.

Similarly, the singer also published a photo with Belinda and her fiancé, Christian Nodal, who after having attended a concert in Houston, Texas.

Diego took advantage of the moment to thank the young man for his attention after his presentation, praising him and assuring that his energy and talent made him one of his biggest fans.

However, the focus of attention was mainly on “Beli“who for Internet users, the appearance of his face was cause for astonishment and concern.

She would even be compared to Lyn May, the “ex-vedette”, who has undergone several surgeries to try to reconstruct her face after a bad procedure when she was still young.

The comments were not lacking for the actress of soap operas such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), in many of them, the regulars to the networks launched forceful comments.

You look like Lyn May with a deformed face “or” Waters with botox! “Were some of those who did not miss the”businesswoman“As mentioned, her cheekbones are more pronounced than ever and her lips are much fuller.

Her physical appearance has caused great controversy and fury in social networks since different media assure that the famous one has undergone more than 11 operations throughout her life.

Apparently the Netflix actress, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who will soon premiere “Welcome to Eden“He has retouched his cheekbones, liposuction, buttock augmentation, breast augmentation, retouching on the face, calf, liposculpture, brow lift and collagen on the lips.