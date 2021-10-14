Belinda shows off more than her legs like a whole girl in black | Instagram

Like a whole girl in black! This is how the beautiful fiancée of the singer Christian Nodal has shone on social networks. The beautiful Belinda decided to give a chair of elegance on her official Instagram account with an outfit in which she showed off more than her legs.

Belinda Peregrín Schull He has thrilled his fans with some photographs in which in addition to looking beautiful, he gave his followers an idea of ​​an elegant and fantastic look for this winter season.

Making use of its great beauty, Belinda she posed for the camera lens like the professional who is like a whole girl in black, as it was the color she chose to dress from head to toe on this occasion.

Although the outfit chosen by the naturalized Mexican singer seemed quite sober, Beli gave it a touch of coquetry with translucent black stockings with some details that allowed her legs to show off to the fullest.

“The school girl” highlighted her figure with a very fitted and short black dress, a matching jacket with nice and large golden buttons and short boots also in black; the touch of elegance was raised even more with dark glasses, but of course, they did not hide the beautiful eyes of the also actress.

Belinda complemented her image with her collected hair and posing in different ways sitting and standing on clear steps that allowed her outfit to show off more for social networks.

The protagonist of Complices to the Rescue shared the photos on her official Instagram account more than 19 hours ago and has obtained more than 400 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

Beli accompanied the images of black and white hearts, no words are needed to describe such great beauty; It didn’t take long for her followers to send her nice messages and fill her with compliments.

We love you Princess you are a very talented woman … I love you bebeli … Super pretty !!!!!!!!! … Beautiful beli, were just some of the messages that the interpreter received.

From an early age, Belinda He managed to enter the heart of the Mexican public, with his age and talent a more international public came to his life. Notably, this famous woman began her career on the small screen and television was her watershed for bigger hits.

Definitely, one of his most remembered telenovelas is the telenovela Cómplices al rescue, where the famous song “Sapito” came from, which on some occasion caused controversy because apparently it bothered him to be remembered by the public with that song.

However, when her followers were happier with her participation in the telenovela, Belinda “disappeared” and instead the also popular Daniella Luján was seen to play Silvana and Mariana.

The change of face of the characters was not very well accepted; However, the production was forced to do this when Belinda’s parents assured that she could not continue due to having other commitments; there came the musical career of the famous soloist.