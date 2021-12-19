Belinda surprises singing “En Realidad” by Ángela Aguilar | Instagram

Surprisingly something that no one would have expected, especially from the successful singer and fiancée of Christian Nodal, is that Belinda sing a melody by Angela Aguilar and especially in the company of Ana Barbara.

And it is that Belinda was singing delighting her fans a bit, with the famous melody that the member of the Aguilar clan managed to position in the top positions, we are talking about her song “Actually“.

Even though both Belinda and Angela Aguilar They began their careers at different times, each one became a star, on the one hand the future wife of Christian Nodal began her success in children’s soap operas.

It may interest you: Belinda unseats Ninel Conde with unique beauty, from a hammock

Later the interpreter of “La Niña de la Escuela” began her career in music and now she has also become a model, her life has been quite prosperous and her popularity is enormous, not only on social networks, but also It is in the show business.

Belinda always looks flawless in her flirty outfits | Instagram belindapop

As for the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, she began her career in music since she was only nine years old, it is worth mentioning that she already sang since she was five, but did so professionally at nine.

Ana Bárbara and the song “En Realidad”

Surely you are wondering how the singer Ana Bárbara is related to all this, and is that the song that became famous thanks to the melodious voice of Ángela Aguilar was written by Ana Bárbara, something that perhaps not everyone knew.

Although it is not a secret, since the same 18-year-old girl on more than one occasion has made mention of it and has also thanked the gift that the flirtatious singer gave her.

In a video shared by some Internet users on social networks, especially on Instagram, it seems that Belinda and Ana Bárbara is behind the scenes and the voice of the interpreter of “Y lo search” is heard, beginning with the chorus of the melody when Belinda responds with what follows in the lyrics.

Then the two appear together singing a bit of “Actually”, playing a bit because supposedly they shouldn’t sing it, so they try to pretend.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

At the moment it is not known what reaction Angela Aguilar will have had, after the alleged frictions that some internet users have claimed she has with Belinda, who is said could not see her favorably due to jealousy caused by her boyfriend Christian Nodal and their collaboration together.