From the hammock and like a goddess !, the beautiful singer Belinda stole sighs to the maximum in social networks and left the beautiful Ninel Conde, the Bombón, who is characterized by her very small swimsuits.

The beautiful fiancee of Christian nodal She decided it was a good day to take out all her beauty and that is why she chose for the occasion a very small white swimsuit that left a lot of her skin and her curves in view of the camera.

The swimsuit in question took second place before the beauty of Belinda Peregrín Schull, as it was once again clear that he has one of the most beautiful figures in the Mexican show.

Making the image more than attractive, Beli posed leaning on a hammock and with a posture that highlighted her small waist and pronounced curves, the music star closed her eyes and relaxed to enjoy that moment.

As the background of the photograph you can see a clear sand that gave the particular touch to the image shared on social networks by the followers of the interpreter of songs like In love you have to forgive.

Belinda She is known to have a unique beauty, that is why she did not use any accessories or makeup, showing off her completely natural beauty in the middle of a paradisiacal place such as the beach.

Apparently the single days of the actress are numbered, as she and her boyfriend Christian Nodal showed off a great engagement ring a few months ago and recently shared how eager they are to get down the aisle and become parents.

The interpreter of the Mexican regional has been clear in ensuring that he wants Beli to have the wedding of her dreams, as she has seen it since she was a child and just to begin with, it is rumored that there would be three wedding dresses that she would use on that special date .

The samples of love and romance between the couple have been overshadowed by rumors, which have ensured that Nodal’s family would not be very happy since the singer spends too much on his account and that is causing complications.

Even a few days ago a video emerged in which they claim a “satiety” by Christian Nodal towards Beli in public is shown; however, those present at that time assure that things were not as they were painted at all.