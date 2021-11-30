Belinda, Christian Nodal accompanies her for 16 hours Yes it’s love! | Instagram

Belinda would take advantage of any moment to be with her partner, Christian nodal, and apparently the same goes for the “regional mexican“, who would remain with her despite the long hours in photo shoots.

The singer Belinda, I would really enjoy having Nodal close even when he’s working, according to sources close to him who apparently revealed more details about this relationship.

According to some versions, Belinda and Christian Nodal, who got engaged last May, when they announced their engagement on Instagram, are looking for any moment, from a photo shoot of the interpreter of “Little frog“Even if it goes on for several hours.

Belinda, Christian Nodal accompanies her for 16 hours Yes it’s love! Photo: Instagram Capture

Even the alleged source, who revealed the details to the magazine Tv Notes, mentioned that the “naturalized mexican“As Nodal, they have made adjustments in their agendas in order to be able to accompany and support each other in their commitments.

For his part, belinda’s boyfriend He has supported her at all times and particularly in her personal tastes such as fashion, and that is why Christian Nodal did not care to accompany the “Princess of Latin Pop” for more than 16 hours in a photo session for his clothing line.

It should be said that this is just one of the many things that the romantic couple shares today who are also about to record the song, “For the rest of your life”, which “Beli“He anticipated, it is a modern bolero and it will come out on Christian’s new album called” Outlaw “.

According to the alleged source, at the moment both are adjusting their agendas since soon, the Netflix actress she will have to travel to Spain to record the second season of “Welcome to Eden” and the idea is that the “composer” accompanies her.

A few weeks ago, the entertainment journalist, Marco Antonio Silva, said that the interpreter of “The school girl” and the 22-year-old young man would be planning to get married this December, a month in which precisely both can relax more from their work commitments and thus to be able to carry out the union.

Regarding the issue, the alleged informant whose identity is unknown hinted that both of them “feel very lucky and particularly Nodal”, however, he assures that there is nothing planned yet, he confirmed.

So far, various speculations have surrounded the beautiful blonde who was the “former judge of La Voz”, the site where love arose with the also “coach”, the couple continues without confirming or giving clues about this possible wedding.