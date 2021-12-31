It is no secret to anyone that Belinda is a true “Pandora’s box”, because on more than one occasion she continues to surprise her fans with her unique tastes and hobbies that increasingly bring her closer to her followers.

It should be noted that the singer and future wife of Christian Nodal has not been afraid to share her true tastes through her social networks, because on more than one occasion they have even caused a wave of criticism from her haters.

By simple appearance, followers have believed for years that the blonde is a true “princess”, as she has strawberry and refined tastes, but she has also proven to be a fan of some metal bands and even anime.

The singer has always been characterized by being very close to her followers and answering the questions they have, and now, she opened the doors of a luxurious closet and shared her favorite items that have fallen in love with more than one.

The star decided to open a round of questions and answers through her personal Instagram profile, and several followers began to question her about her tastes and some accessories that she owned.

As transparent as ever, the interpreter of “Dying Slow” shows her taste for bags, series, cartoons and even her taste for Japanese culture in terms of television programs.

Very few ever imagined that the star is a true box of cuteness, as it revealed the real Beli as well as her tastes and what she does in her free time.

The star decided to answer the questions of her admirers and some tastes of the blonde that very few knew and even imagined came to light, as she has shown to have good tastes and continue with the childish spark inside.

Favorite cartoon

The star decided to share her favorite cartoons with her followers, and although many came to think that it could be a Disney tale or some pink story, the actress has also surprised everyone.

“Do you like” Dragon Ball “? Was one of the first questions that the fans asked the famous interpreter and she limited herself to showing a shirt that she was wearing, where you can see one of the characters from the famous Japanese series .

The star continues to surprise with his good tastes. Photo: IG / belindapop

The black shirt highlighted very well the image of “Majin Buu”, “Freeza” and “Cell” with some Japanese inscriptions on one side, which has placed her as a true “super saiyan” more.

In addition, the star let out her more feminine side and assured that her favorite “mangaka”, or in general terms, creator of comics, is Naoko Takeuchi, known worldwide for giving life to “Sailor Moon”.

The famous fairy is still present in the life of the singer. Photo: IG / belindapop

Anime bags

Proving that femininity should not be at odds with the likes of “men”, Belinda shared her taste for other shows of Japanese origin and one of the most successful “Pokémon”, and her bags have fallen in love with everyone.

The fans dared to question the young singer which was her favorite “Pokémon”, and the singer assured that she has several, but in the short clip she shared her beautiful “Pikachu” and “Jigglypuff” crossbody, mentioning that it was her favorite.

The beautiful bags of the singer have fascinated everyone. Photo: IG / belindapop

Hello Kitty

Like a true princess, the singer and interpreter of Mexican nationality showed that the famous kitten of Japanese origin has a very special place in her heart, because when she opened one of her drawers, she revealed some stickers of “Hello Kitty.”

Hello Kitty prints are one of her great passions. Photo: IG / belindapop

Favorite video game

Like a true gamer, Beli also shared one of her passions with her fans, and it is about video game consoles, something she undoubtedly enjoys alongside her fiancé, Christian Nodal, whom she will marry next year.

“What is your favorite videogame?” asked one of her followers, and the star shared an image of “Mario Kart Deluxe Infinity”, as it has led everyone to think that she is a true expert behind the wheel, as well as sharing that her favorite character is “Toad”.

Video games are a true hobby. Photo: IG / belindapop

