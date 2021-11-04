Young Belinda remembers flirting that worried Lupillo | Instagram

Belinda is one of the most prominent figures in the show, the “former judge of La Voz“returns to the controversy after” former participant “remembered the” flirtation “with the” Spanish “.

The singer Belinda would have been captivated by the talent of the applicant so after listening to him, the interpreter of “Sapito” made a request that unleashed the reaction of Lupillo Rivera.

When Belinda threw me the wave, who remembers? , reads the description of the video shared by José Otero.

According to the recording that the “ex-contestant“from La Voz 2019, Belinda, would have flirted with his “tone of voice” when giving the criticism.

You have a song in Spanish too, right? Of course, many, the participant replied … ‘I would like to hear you in Spanish too’, mentioned the “naturalized Mexican”.

Likewise, this made even Lupillo Rivera react, who immediately made a comment to the interpreter of “Angel“and” Beautiful betrayal “.

Let’s see, let’s see, let’s see, the two of them have already changed their tone of voice (to a more flirtatious one), Lupillo pointed out … ‘Well, because I’m nervous!’ Belinda later stated.

It is worth mentioning that during his participation as a “coach” in the reality show, Peregrín Schüll, was involved in a strong controversy with Lupillo Rivera of whom it was rumored, there was more than a friendship, and even the so-called “Toro del corrido” got tattooed the face of “Beli“in one of his arms, which several months ago ended up being erased.

After the publication that the young man shared a few days ago about the meeting with the now Netflix actress in “Welcome to Eden“, the opinions that users poured in the comments were divided.

While in some of the messages they supported the young man’s version, others pointed out that he exaggerates and that Belinda Peregrín Schüll only “wanted to be nice.”

The artist, who debuted at age ten in novels such as “Sidekicks to the rescue“,” Adventures in time “and” Friends x always “, is one of the most beloved of the show business, in addition to having many followers from their social networks.

The “businesswoman“, who has 14.4 million subscribers on Instagram, also has an amazing style and charisma that captivates many and not just the people who collaborate with her.

Today Christian Nodal’s fiancee, has also shown her diverse skills not only with music, acting, fashion, and business, but also because Belinda Peregrín Schüll is not afraid to explore new projects.

Recently, the interpreter of “The school girl“, she premiered as director of the new video clip of her sentimental partner, the” regional Mexican “who recently premiered” La Sinvergüenza “, a collaboration with the band MS.