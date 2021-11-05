Belinda, mysterious in black, is discovered behind the glasses | Instagram

Belinda reappeared in a photograph that caused thousands of sighs when wearing a tight black dress that highlighted her pronounced curves and her charms in front of the mirror, the flirtatious look of the “Princess of Latin Pop” was discovered under glasses.

The singer Belinda caught the eye again after modeling in front of a mirror and a black set and blazer that revealed some of the charms of the “Spanish”.

This time the “Christian Nodal’s girlfriend“She captured the glances again after appearing in a black dress which marked her silhouette as she was captured from a large mirror.

Belinda, mysterious in black, is discovered behind the glasses. Photo: Instagram Capture

The TV actress, who debuted at the age of ten in novels such as “Aventuras en el tiempo”, “Complices to the rescue”, “Amigos x Siempre”, among others, Belinda, who also participated in Disney films, shared the photo with his 14.4 million followers.

The postcard was the target of various reactions and 535,016 likes, which joined the publication, the interpreter of “In love you must forgive“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, wears an informal look with a gathered at the back of her head, with light makeup and showing that she can fall in love with any look.

The star, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who is said to be over 30 years old, chose to highlight on this occasion the light tone of her eyes, which she achieved perfectly, in addition to that, the “model” and current “coach “of” La Voz“, she showed a look that captivated and invited her followers not to stop seeing her.

The also “businesswoman” who for one reason or another remains the target of the comments has starred in more moments with her heartthrob, particularly in some of the most recent presentations of the “Mexican regional”.

The “Princess of Latin Pop“, has appeared on stage while she goes to greet her fiancé during his” Tour ay ay ay! “by the Mexican republic.

Something that the “belifans” and fans of the duo have greatly enjoyed, this shortly before becoming known about the problems that Christian Nodal faces with the Fonovista record label and Universal Music, who now took actions against the career of the “sonorense”.

Apparently, now, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” will not be able to perform duets with the Netflix series actress or any other group.

For her part, “Beli” who has been the face of magazines such as Marie Claire and CARAS returned to television last 2020 when she traveled to Barcelona to record, “Welcome to Eden”, where she shares credits with Amaia Salamanca, Amaia Aberasturi, Lola Rodríguez , Sergio Romo, among others.