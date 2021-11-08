Belinda What is Fabian Chávez? Complices to the Rescue Actor | Instagram

Belinda and Fabian Chavez they starred together in 2002, the telenovela, “Sidekicks to the rescue“At that time, they would not imagine the great success that Televisa’s production would have, 20 years after its participation that is how it looks today.

The singer Belinda was 12 years old when she starred in the telenovela “Complices to the rescue”, along with Fabián Chávez, the actor later acted with Daniela Luján, after the “Princess of Latin Pop“, concluded his participation in the melodrama.

Fabian Chavez acted alongside Belinda until chapter 91 of the remembered production, at which time Daniela Luján came to replace the singer until the end of the Mexican children’s soap opera, produced by Rosy Ocampo.

Belinda What is Fabian Chávez? Accomplices to the rescue actor. Photo: Instagram Capture

The story of 132 episodes in total, featured performances such as Martín Ricca, Laura Flores, Francisco Gattorno, Johnny Lozada, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, among other figures.

Fabián, played Joaquín Olmos, who was the vocalist of the musical group “Silvana“(Belinda) and who was in love with her twin sister, Mariana.

It was at a young age that the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, began to be interested in the medium when he made his radio debut when he was just 6 years old, he was a presenter of programs “De moda y mucho más” and “Con Clase” and later, his first opportunity would come, when he was accepted in the casting of “Complices to the rescue”.

Later, he recorded an album and triumphed in music as well as hosting the reality show “Code FAMA”. Years later, he returned to television in productions such as “Central de Abastos” and “How says the saying”.

It should be said that after the musical discs that emerged from the telenovela, these were nominated in the third edition of the Latin Grammy (2002) as “Best Children’s Record”, in which Fabián appeared with the rest of the team.

While for her part, the interpreter of “Little frog“, she decided completely to music after giving life to the supposed twins in history, this after having acted in novels like” Adventures in time “, and” Friends x Always “.

“Actor, Producer, Stage Director”

Currently, the inseparable companion of “Beli“in the remembered broadcast, he currently works not only as an actor, but also as a stage director and producer of children’s plays, including” Puros cuentos “and” Catrina “,” Muñequitas “,” Animación “, to name just a few .

In addition, he also musicalizes short films and openings for various number of shows, announcer and training teacher at MSV Radio.