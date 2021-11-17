Belinda, in a sky blue bodysuit, boasts a new collaboration | Instagram

Belinda appears in a new snapshot in which she wears a sky blue bodysuit completely adjusted s her silhouette, what do you think Christian nodal?

The singer, Belinda, is featured in a photograph she shared with 14.4 million loyal fans on the popular photo platform, the “Princess of Latin Pop“It surprises them with a great novelty.

The “TV actress“He shared a snapshot from his official Instagram account in which he announced to his followers the new collaboration with the clothing brand Shein, this added together with a promotional code that was spread by Belinda herself, who is captured from an armchair.

I am very excited to share my collection #SHEINxBelinda It is now available at @SHEIN_oficial !! My discount code is -Belinda #SHEINXBelinda.

On the postcard, Belinda the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“, appears in a completely tight bodysuit with which she caught the eyes of the” Belifans “who immediately reacted to the new news of the actress from” Welcome to Eden. “

The remembered interpreter of “Little frog“who will appear in productions like”Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), among other stories, was the target of various compliments and comments in which Christian Nodal even reacted.

With a tender message, the interpreter of the regional mexican once again showed his love and admiration for “Beli“, his fiancée for just over a year:” The most beautiful thing in this world “, reads the loving message to the Spanish star.

Meanwhile, in other reactions many of his fans were euphoric and clamor for the new collection to be shown in the online clothing store very soon.

Total pride, The best collection, Proud of everything you are achieving, Why is that dress missing? Winning as always, I love you, How beautiful you are beli, How perfect!

The postcard in which the interpreter of “The school girl“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, figure from a window, the” native of Madrid “, wears a charming dress that adjusted to her silhouette and left some of her charms on display, highlighting the slender silhouette of the beloved actress of Disney films such as “Cheetah Girls”.

The “model“who has also headed different magazine covers, including Vogue, Marie Claire and CARAS, among the most recent, as well as various advertising campaigns, amassed a total of 712,799 likes.