Belinda, was it glamor? This is what he looks like when he’s at home, reveals | Instagram

Belinda, does not find any problem when it comes to disconnecting from social networks, she even “enjoys it” and takes advantage of those moments to rest and enjoy her privacy.Christian Nodal’s fiancee“in the privacy of your home?

Apparently the “singer“Belinda, take advantage of taking some breaks from social networks and recently hinted trying to look as comfortable as possible.

When I’m at home, I don’t fix myself. I like to be comfortable. I love pajamas and pants, “according to TvyNovelas magazine.

Belinda, out glamor? This is what she looks like when she’s at home, she reveals. Photo: Instagram Capture

Surely, Christian nodal I would know very well this personal side of the “spanish actress“who made his debut at the age of ten in Mexico in the telenovela” Aventuras en el tiempo “, to whom he points out:” He doesn’t care about criticism “

I don’t care what they say about me, as long as I feel comfortable and happy, the Madrid-born commented.

Belinda, shares French, Spanish and radical roots in Mexico since he was four years old when he arrived with his family from Spain, the “naturalized mexican“He hinted that she is a very determined woman:” Taking risks is the most important thing.

I think that before we were more afraid of being judged and today, we can be whatever we want, without fear of being criticized. Furthermore, no one has the right to make us less or tell us what we can or cannot do. We are free, she bluntly expressed.

The remembered child star, who also starred in productions on Televisa such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Amigos x siempre”, among many others, recently headed the October issue of CARAS magazine, called “Belinda, Ganando como siempre”.

A phrase that she explained, also has a deep meaning such as the fact of knowing that sometimes you can also lose, that “you do not always have all the battles won” but that at the same time, that will make you stronger, he confessed.

The model and also named “Latin Princess of Pop“, who will also be launched as”businesswoman“Being the image of various brands and promoting his own line of cosmetics, skin care and even a line of shoes among other twists, he addressed the issue of criticism to which he referred, he does not take into account.

Last Monday when social networks starred in a sharp drop preventing users from being able to connect or share content, Belinda enjoyed the moment relaxing without taking her cell phone, without causing anxiety as it would possibly happen to many.

However, the message that Belinda Peregrín Schüll sent to her followers through her recent collaboration with the publisher was even clearer.

“It seeks to be authentic and to become an example of inspiration so that they do not allow anyone to judge them or say how they should look or dress,” as it would declare.

As it has been possible to appreciate, for a few weeks, the Netflix actress in the series “Welcome to Eden” has limited her publications much more, to which she explained that “she does not like to share absolutely everything, from the beginning of her day to the Bedtime”.

For the current director of the new video clip of “La Sinvergüenza”, rest is also important, not only with hours of sleep but also detach from social networks.