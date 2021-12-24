Baptized as the “new JLo”, Belinda is enjoying one of her best stages, as she has proven to be more in love than ever with her future husband Christian Nodal.

Many have questioned the romance between the two singers, as there are those who claim that it is an advertising strategy that has helped them both in their respective careers.

It was when they coincided as coaches in the Mexican version of “La voz”, when love blossomed in both of them, to the point of making them one of the most beloved couples in the music industry.

Despite the continuous criticism and questioning, the couple is living their love in style, and they hope to reach the altar next year 2022 and start a family.

It is worth mentioning that it has been the blonde who has placed herself in the eye of the hurricane the most, since thousands of haters assure that she is only taking advantage of his fame, because she sees him as innocent.

This “innocence” has come to light because the interpreter of “Love at first sight” is much bigger than Nodal, but that is something that she herself forgot and here we tell you the truth.

How old is Belinda?

In some interviews, the singer and actress has stated that it is not many years apart from her fiancé, as it has been revealed that he is 11 years older than the representative of the ranch genre.

“The age difference does not matter to us at all. On August 15, I will be 28 years old … apart, Christian has shown me to be a very mature man at 21 years of age, he is hard-working, attentive, affectionate, very talented, simple and shows me that I am important to him; also, they are not many years apart, they are only six, “says the singer, according to the publication.

On Twitter, the image of the supposed passport of the star began to circulate, where it can be read that he was born in 1992, and that he is about to turn 30, but other data says otherwise.

It is no secret to anyone that the singer was born on the European continent, in Spain, but from a very young age she moved with her family to Mexico and obtained said nationality.

Mexican government records say otherwise. In the General Directorate of the National Population Registry you can find the Unique Population Registry Code for foreigners (CURP) of Belinda.

According to the records of the Mexican government, Belinda’s Unique Population Registry Code for Foreigners (CURP) can be found from the General Directorate of the National Population Registry.

In said official document, it can be seen that she was registered in March 1999, and according to this agency the CURP allows her to have a registration as a resident of the country but not to have Mexican nationality, since she is originally from Spain.

But what has attracted the most attention is that his date of birth is August 15, 1989, so he is 32 years old and in 2022 he will be 33.

