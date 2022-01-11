Belinda celebrates World Day on January 10, this is why | Instagram

Belinda began her career in 2000 at the age of ten, after 22 years of career, fans flooded social networks with the hashtag #Belinda world day, which they celebrate every January 10 What is the reason?

The singer Spanish, Belinda, was born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, after living with her family in Mexico, the artist ventured into the middle of the show at the age of ten.

For Belinda fans, January 10 represents a very special date as it was precisely when the “Princess of Latin Pop“made his first appearance as an artist.

A moment that her fans in Latin America do not go unnoticed and especially on this day they come together on the various platforms to celebrate the musical career of the remembered interpreter of “Little frog“, who debuted in television productions.

Titles like “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) are some of those that marked the career of the” composer “and” pianist “who turned songs like” Boba Niña nice “and” Angel “in international hits.

In just a few hours, the loyal admirers of the interpreter of “Amor a Primera Vista”, and many other hits, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, became a trend on platforms, as well as the “former judge of La Voz“She shared this emotional moment with a message that circulated from her Twitter account.

Belifans !! I’m looking at all your Belinda World Day messages.

Although today “businesswoman“She has ventured into different facets from an actress on Netflix with the series”Welcome to eden“Until collaborating for different advertising campaigns and appearing on various covers of magazines such as Glamor, Elle, Vogue, Esquire, Marie Claire, Caras among many others, Belinda’s beginnings were recorded for many of her admirers.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“debuted in 2000 in” Amigos x siempre “one of the most acclaimed telenovelas of the decade, fiction achieved international fame giving a great boost to the career of Belinda Peregrín Schüll, when it was just beginning, is the reason why the The premiere of this production inspired the emergence of this special day.

Today Belinda has exceeded her limits, even debuting as a “video clip director”, among other things, this, by collaborating on one of her boyfriend’s recent materials, a collaboration that she made last 2020 with the band MS and that she would include in her album called “Outlaw”, would announce the same interpreter of the regional.