Belinda in a delicate pink top shows off abs and mini waist

Belinda was shown with a delicate pink top that showed off her strong abs and small waist that caught all eyes in a recent photo.

The singer Belinda, who has collaborated with various brands and has headed the covers of magazines such as “H men”, Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire and CARAS, the latter two, among the most recent, now has a new collaboration with the brand “Shein “.

The Denominated “Princess of pop“, Belinda Peregrin Schüll, is featured in a couple of snapshots in which she is featured with some of the models from the famous online catalog clothing brand.

Belinda in a delicate pink top shows off abs and a mini waist. Photo: Instagram Capture

Belinda dominates the trend of pink with a short top that reveals her marked abs and her small waist, in another of the photographs, the interpreter of “Little frog“She wears a set of jacket and skirt in a very striking pink hue that contrasts with a black garment underneath.

The snapshot accompanied by several hearts unleashed madness among users of the fan page dedicated to “Christian Nodal’s girlfriend“, which in the end accumulated 3,518 likes.

Beautiful, Chula, My love, I love you! What beautiful designs and in Beli they look wonderful, You are all beautiful, Beautiful Belinda, you have a boyfriend, it is read in some of the comments that users left on the postcard.

The “TV actress“whom many remember for their debut in soap operas such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001),” Complices to the rescue “(2002) among others, has ventured into various facets apart from music.

The “former judge of La Voz“, who has always remained in the spotlight, became one of the favorites of the headlines after her courtship with the” Mexican regional “, who assure they have become” inseparable “in order to support each other in their careers.

The “naturalized mexican“who also works as a composer, pianist, model and even businesswoman, began a relationship with Christian Nodal in August 2020 and it was in May 2021 when” Los Nodeli “as they are affectionately called on social networks, announced their marriage commitment .

A little over a year away, “Beli“and his gallant have won the affection of several of the followers, particularly on social networks, who already hope that very soon, the couple of artists will arrive at the altar.