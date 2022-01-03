Belinda, with a winter look, they ask for her as a Christmas doll | Instagram

Belinda is one of the artists of the pop genre that appears everywhere, one of the photos in which she modeled was the inspiration of many users who yearn to have her within reach and even dream of her as a gift: “For the little tree.”

The Spanish singer Born on August 15, 1992, in Madrid, Spain, she appears from a snapshot with a light colored plush coat, as is the case in most cases, Belinda, caused quite a stir among the users of an Instagram account.

Belinda He reappeared from a snapshot on one of the platform’s fan pages from which he is seen wearing a very winter outfit, stealing many hearts in his wake and accumulating several “Likes” and various reactions.

Belinda, with a winter look, is the perfect Christmas doll. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “composer“, Belinda Peregín Schüll, appears mostly combining garments in light colors, a top in cream color and a coat that adds a matching plush hat, however, the beauty of the slender” pop star “captivated everyone by showing her marked abdomen.

The silhouette of “Beli“It is one of the qualities that the admirers of the interpreter of”Little frog“They do not let it go unnoticed and praise at every opportunity, in addition to their beautiful gaze which has stood out in some of their sessions.

What beautiful eyes with beautiful eyes, Very beautiful my beautiful Beli, The CHULA of Christián Nodal, blessings live the Nodeli, Beautiful and beautiful princess !, Precious, Blessings for you and your love of Christian loves. I wish you a lot of love, peace, tranquility and prosperity, Gift … Heart … Merry Christmas my beautiful friend, Beautiful Little Woman, For the little tree !!

These were some of the reactions that netizens left in their wake on the postcard of the remembered child star, who debuted at age ten in productions such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001) “Complices to the rescue “(2002), among the best known.

The “Nodal’s fiancee“, has forged a whole career that has led her to be nominated as the” Princess of Latin Pop “, and in the middle of her career, the soloist has developed various facets, from actress,” pianist “,” businesswoman “and even the philanthropy.

The also “model“He has collaborated not only with various magazines such as Marie Claire, Vogue, Glamor, Caras, Quien and Her World, the latter two of the most recent.